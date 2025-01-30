Dubai, UAE - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), an Egypt-based pan-regional provider of diagnostic services, is deploying Salesforce Customer 360 to digitally transform its operations, including its more than 600 labs and diagnostic centres across the Middle East and Africa. The move will enable IDH to raise its efficiency and agility, gain full visibility of its operations, and position it to embrace transformative technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

IDH’s facilities include its ‘Mega Lab’, an automated and CAP-accredited lab in Egypt, which provides a full suite of diagnostic tests, in addition to its hundreds of diagnostic and radiology centres. The company performs approximately 30 million diagnostic tests serving 10 million patients each year in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.

With demand for diagnostic services soaring, and to support its ambitious expansion plans, IDH decided to digitally transform its operations by deploying Salesforce Customer 360, giving it full visibility of its operations including headcounts, visits across its network, margin and bottom line through a single, integrated CRM that connects all its departments and data. This will help IDH improve its workflow for thousands of tests across its labs and radiology centres, improving its interactions with its partners, including doctors at thousands of clinics and hospitals who refer patient diagnostics to its labs.

“IDH already plays a pivotal role in healthcare in the markets in which it operates, delivering state-of-the-art diagnostics and supporting the healthcare of millions of people every year,” said Dr. Hend El Sheribini, IDH Group CEO. “By transforming our operations with Salesforce, we will raise our agility and efficiency, improving our ability to serve our partners and customers.”

Sherif El Zeiny, Board Member and Vice President of IDH, added, “With Salesforce Customer 360, we will be able to continue to raise our bottom line at a crucial time, as competition increases, and we continue to drive ahead with an ambitious expansion plan including opening new diagnostic centres in our existing markets and entering new markets in the region. It will also position us to enhance our use of innovative technologies including AI, as we continue our journey of continual transformation.”

The implementation of the platform will be conducted by Cloudzlab, a collaborative, innovative consultancy company and a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance partner, headquartered in Cairo and Dubai and serving the EMEA region. The Salesforce platform will also help ensure that IDH’s field reps on the ground have accurate live data on their caseloads with doctors, helping to improve planning and elevate partnerships. The platform will also improve visibility for management and finance teams, giving them greater clarity on lead to cash cycles, forecasting and opportunity management.

Frank Defesche, Senior Vice President and General Manager, life sciences at Salesforce, said: “IDH stands out as a great example of an organisation that was able to successfully unify and simplify its operations around a single, comprehensive digital platform. With this transformation, IDH is not only improving its internal efficiency, but also creating stronger connections with partners and customers, reinforcing the type of agility and customer-first approach that innovations like Agentforce would enable across industries. We are delighted with the collaboration and look forward to our continued support of IDH on its digital transformation and AI journey.”

-Ends-

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce's trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success—powered by AI, data, and action. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.