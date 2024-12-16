Abu Dhabi, UAE

Inovartic Investments LLC, a pioneering Abu Dhabi-based investment firm dedicated to fostering innovation and technology under the "Make it in the UAE" initiative, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Emirates Angel Investors Association. This strategic partnership aims to advance innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development through the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The collaboration is built on a shared vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for AI-driven solutions and innovation. The MOU encompasses several critical areas:

AI Research and Development: Joint efforts to explore cutting-edge AI technologies and their applications in key industries through the partnership collaboration with Abu Dhabi University and TMC2 MEA

Funding and Investment: Establishment of a robust framework to finance and support startups and entrepreneurs leveraging AI solutions.

Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: Creating platforms for skill development, workshops, and knowledge exchange to foster a talented ecosystem.

Policy Advocacy: Collaboration to shape policies that encourage ethical and sustainable AI practices in the UAE.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's national agenda for innovation and sustainability, supporting initiatives such as Make it in the UAE, which emphasizes the localization of advanced technology and investment in emerging industries.

On this occasion, His Excellency Shams Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice President of Abu Dhabi Chamber stated: This partnership between Inovartic Investments LLC and the Emirates Angels Investors Association is a remarkable step towards advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Artificial Intelligence is a transformative force, and collaborations like this one ensure that Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of technological progress and sustainable development. The Abu Dhabi Chamber proudly supports initiatives that empower businesses, foster collaboration, and attract global talent. This MOU exemplifies the spirit of innovation that defines our emirate and aligns perfectly with the UAE’s national agenda. We look forward to seeing the far-reaching impact of this partnership and are committed to providing ongoing support for its success

H.E Masaood Rahma Al Masaood, Chairman of the Emirates Angel Investors Association, Vice Chairman of Al Masaood Energy added: This partnership with Inovartic Investments LLC represents a significant step forward in our mission to nurture a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE. Our association is dedicated to enabling impactful investments that not only drive economic growth but also align with the UAE’s vision of fostering innovation and sustainability. By pooling resources, expertise, and networks with Inovartic, we are creating a platform that accelerates knowledge-sharing, facilitates global partnerships, and inspires groundbreaking ventures. We are excited about the potential outcomes of this MOU and remain committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the UAE’s leadership in technology and entrepreneurship This partnership represents a standard for partnerships between parties that aim to make use of technology for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Commenting on the partnership, Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder, Inovartic Investments stated: At Inovartic Investments, we believe that innovation is the cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and societal advancement. This partnership with the Emirates Angels Investors Association is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering cutting-edge technologies, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, to shape a better future for UAE and beyond. By aligning our efforts with the UAE's national vision, we are confident that this partnership will create meaningful opportunities to harness AI's transformative potential, not just for economic progress but for solving global challenges.

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Inovartic Investments added: As co-founders of Inovartic Investments, we have always envisioned a future where innovation and collaboration drive meaningful progress. This partnership reflects our core belief that Artificial Intelligence is not just a tool but a powerful enabler of solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. By joining forces with the Emirates Angels Investors Association, we are setting the stage for groundbreaking projects that will place Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the forefront of AI advancements globally. This collaboration is more than an agreement—it's a commitment to fostering a culture of innovation that benefits society at large.