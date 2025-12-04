Abu Dhabi, UAE: Inovartic Investment LLC, together with its digital fashion and gaming arm Geek Out UAE, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) and global creator company Gushcloud International to advance digital fashion innovation and gaming-ecosystem development under the newly launched Design Monetization Masterclass Series.

The signing marks a significant milestone in positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading regional hub for digital fashion, immersive creativity, and next-generation design education—empowering youth and emerging creators with the skills, tools, and global exposure needed to participate in the future creator economy.

The collaboration officially commenced with a hands-on digital fashion workshop held on 23 November, attended by students from the DCAD Fashion Residency Program, delivered in partnership with Oscar de la Renta. The workshop introduced participants to the fundamentals of virtual fashion, avatar styling, digital garment creation, and gaming-world integration using platforms such as Roblox.

Representatives from all partners emphasized the importance of equipping the next generation with the ability to merge creativity, technology, and commercial opportunity.

A spokesperson from Inovartic Investment, lead partner for Geek Out UAE, stated:

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building a thriving digital fashion and gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi one that unlocks new creative industries, fosters youth engagement, and empowers students to monetize their talent in global markets.”

DCAD highlighted the strategic value of integrating digital fashion within its design pathways, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diversified creative economy driven by innovation, culture, and emerging technologies.

Gushcloud International expressed strong support for nurturing the next wave of digital creators and influencers through industry-aligned training, real-world commercialization opportunities, and cross-border creative engagement.

The Design Monetization Masterclass Series an educational partnership will include a sequence of workshops aimed at empowering design students and emerging creators with the tools, knowledge, and strategies to transform their creative work into sustainable income streams through digital platforms. The initiative supports the broader mission of enabling digital design skills to evolve into commercially viable businesses.

This programme forms part of a wider vision to merge fashion, gaming, AI, and Web3 technologies into a cohesive value chain anchored in Abu Dhabi and connected to leading global creative and technology ecosystems.

About Inovartic Investment LLC

Inovartic is an Abu Dhabi–based investment and innovation group developing high-growth ventures across gaming, digital fashion, AI, and cleantech. Through Geek Out UAE, Inovartic leads initiatives that build next-generation creative economies within the UAE and wider region.

About Geek Out UAE

Geek Out UAE is a digital fashion and gaming development studio focused on immersive content creation, avatar fashion, and youth-oriented creative programs in partnership with global talent and technology platforms.

About Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD)

DCAD is dedicated to advancing design excellence across the emirate through programs, residencies, and partnerships that nurture talent and drive creative-industry growth.

About Gushcloud International

Gushcloud is a global creator and influencer company representing digital talent and developing creator-led IP across entertainment, gaming, fashion, and lifestyle markets.