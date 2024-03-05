Innovo is well positioned to support Aldar’s drive to increase sustainable construction, techniques and materials in this next package of the Saadiyat Lagoons development.

Innovo Group, a leader in urban development and innovation across the built environment, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Innovo Build has been selected as the main contractor for the third package of Aldar’s ‘Saadiyat Lagoons’ project in Abu Dhabi.

Innovo’s expertise in sustainable construction techniques and materials played a pivotal role in their selection. Spread out over 615,000 m², the development comprises 975 sustainably designed mangrove villas constructed from recycled materials and is set to achieve the Estidama Pearl 1 rating, a framework for evaluating the sustainability of the design, construction, and operation of communities tailored to the hot climate and arid environment of the UAE. The villas are surrounded by 900,000 m² of protected wilderness, integrating this community into the environment.

Innovo works closely with its global clients helping them achieve their sustainability goals and net-zero ambitions including the use of sustainable site power systems, seeking partnerships with clean energy providers and deploying innovative sustainable construction techniques.

Bishoy Azmy, CEO of Innovo Group, commented: “Sustainability is at the heart of our work, and we recognise the role that the ‘Saadiyat Lagoon’ development will play in advancing sustainable living in the UAE. Sustainability is not just a facet of the construction industry; it’s an integral part of Innovo’s commitment to providing exceptional residential services for our portfolio of clients. Aldar is one of the leading developers in sustainable living and we look forward to working alongside the team and contributing our expertise to this project.”

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Projects, said: “Aldar places sustainability as a key credential within its procurement process, ensuring that all contractors are positively contributing to our Net Zero commitments, which encompass a number of critical levers, including low carbon design, low carbon supply chain, green construction, and circular economy.”

Innovo will be providing its services with a specific scope of work that includes civil, infrastructure, soft and hard landscape, MEP and associated interior design finishes. Innovo plans to integrate leading sustainable building technologies and practices, ensuring that the construction and design is in line with the highest environment standards. From energy-efficient MEP systems to eco-friendly materials, every aspect of the project will be designed to minimise environmental impact.

About Innovo Group

Innovo Group, a leader in urban development, specialises in the design, engineering, and construction of city projects across four continents. Innovo is headquartered in London with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Cairo, Senegal, and Riyadh. Building on 35 years’ experience, the company's portfolio reflects a broad range of projects, including high-rise towers, residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, commercial hubs, and essential urban infrastructure.

Innovo’s approach is defined by its commitment to cutting-edge technology, working sustainably across the value to chain, and bringing together diverse perspectives across its workforce to create trusted relationships.

For more information, visit the Innovo website.