Cairo, Egypt – Innovo, an industry leader in construction and innovation across the built environment, has been awarded the construction of Emaar Misr for Development’s project "The Peak", in Uptown Cairo, Egypt. The total value of the project is 2.5 billion EGP. The project involves the construction of 139 villas spanning 170,000 sqm and the surrounding community, including infrastructure development and landscaping works.

Situated within the Uptown Cairo Project, the new 139 villas will blend contemporary design with cozy living spaces and landscapes designed to create a sense of community for residents. Beyond enhancing the residential experience, The Peak contributes to the continued development and infrastructure of the Uptown Cairo community.

Sameh Fam, CEO, Innovo Build commented on the project: "Innovo is dedicated to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction. We look forward to further collaborations with Emaar Misr for Development, delivering exceptional projects that set new industry benchmarks."

Mohamed Gamal, Managing Director, Innovo Build Egypt commented: “Innovo continues to grow and innovate, on our mission to deliver premier construction solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients.”

Innovo began operations in Egypt in 2009 and supports partners from government, sovereign entities, and the private sector. Innovo’s performance in Egypt shows its leadership in the construction domain and showcases its capacity to work on challenging projects efficiently and effectively. As Innovo expands and evolves, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier construction solutions that cater to the evolving requirements of clients and contribute to Egypt's infrastructure advancement.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Salma Sarhan, Innovo Group

salma.sarhan@innovogroup.com

Rupert Young, Innovo Group

Innovo@brunswickgroup.com

About Innovo

Innovo, an industry leader in construction and innovation across the built environment, specialises in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

Building on 35 years’ experience as a leader in the middle eastern built environment, Innovo’s portfolio includes a vast range of major projects, including high-rise towers, luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, commercial hubs, and critical urban infrastructure. Innovo is defined by purpose - commitment to using cutting-edge, transformative technology; working sustainably across the value chain; and combining diverse expertise from across its extensive workforce to create trusted industry relationships.

Innovo is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, KSA, Canada, Egypt, and Senegal. For more information, visit the Innovo website.

About Emaar

Transforming lifestyles since 1997. Step into a realm of lavish living and vibrant sophistication with Emaar’s prestigious and exquisite communities. Upholding its reputation as one of the world’s largest and most progressive property developers, Emaar Misr celebrates more than 15 years of accomplishments with its distinguished gated communities across the most premium and most beautiful destinations in Egypt: Uptown Cairo in the heart of Cairo, Mivida in New Cairo, Marassi in the North Coast and Cairo Gate in West of Cairo.

Developing communities that redefine living standards with world class quality, putting your needs and aspirations first. It is not just about developing thriving neighborhoods that reflect the "Good Life" that you deserve, but also, creating healthy and lively communities that blend elegance and flair for perfection.