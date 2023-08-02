Innovation Design Studio, the award-winning design firm with 10 years’ experience in inspiring architecture design, has achieved success through designing top-notch designs and creating value to more than 400 projects encompassing the Egyptian market and including Saudi Arabia and Oman. Recently, Innovation was awarded the A' Design Golden award for designing a business district and creating a design model built on best-in-class creativity, functionality and wellbeing.

The company pioneers in developing WELLNESS Architecture aiming to create value and develop socially conscious systems arrangements to promote the harmonious balance between physical, emotional, and mental well-being while restoring the natural environment. The company adopts an integrated business model to provide a full circle of services from consultative to the complete delivery of high-end architectural design projects.

“We provide cutting-edge and fully integrated architectural designs for both residential and commercial projects.” Stated Mahmoud Farouk, Innovation Design Studio, Chief of Design and Co-Founder: “At Innovation Design Studio, we focus on developing livable environments that boost a person's creativity, productivity, and wellness. We care about all technical details to create social, mental, and physical wellness in the spaces we design. He added: “Creativity, Functionality, and Wellbeing are the drivers of our business philosophy. Our journey started in 2014 with one project worth USD4M and in 2023 we were proud to work on a project worth USD400M. We are proud to compete with the best-in-class international consultants not only through providing innovative solutions but by our total understanding of the end-user needs and preferences. We strive to deliver top notch designs which comply with our clients’ needs while keeping our core values at the heart of every project. Our work encompasses the local market to include key regional projects in Oman and Saudi Arabia with an envisioned global expansion plan.”

On this occasion, Alaa Abdel Hameed, Innovation Design Studio CEO, and Co-Founder confirmed the crucial role the designer plays in directing the developers’ projects towards more reliance on materials localization which is in line with the Egyptian government's direction of limiting importation and preserving foreign currency. Alaa has also praised the Egyptian manufacturers’ efforts in this regard, assuring their vital role in developing solutions and products abiding by international standards and showing the right agile attitude which is making the local producers the preferred option and partner to developers and designers.”

About Innovation Design Studio

An award-winning design firm specializing in architecture, master planning & interior design. Operating in Egypt, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, INNOVATION Studio led recognized multi-cultural designs for diverse buildings and destinations. We aim to create value throughout our operational and business chain and provide integrated services varying from concept designs to technical illustrations and implementation documents preparation, inclusive of all master-planning, architecture, and interior design.

Innovation Design Studio is a strategic partner to prominent best-in-class real estate developers in Egypt and the region, including but not limited to, Orascom development, Gouna, Sodic, Marakez in Egypt, and Orascom Oman and Ehaf Saudi Arabia.