Dubai-UAE – Innovate Living has revealed the record-breaking sale of Allegra, a 28,154-square-foot villa located on G Frond, Palm Jumeirah. The villa, listed at AED 230 million, solidified the company’s reputation as a leader in delivering contemporary minimalism and understated luxury in Dubai.

The extraordinary sale of the villa, facilitated by Sotheby’s International Realty, ranks among Dubai’s most notable property transactions, highlighting the market's growing preference for timeless and sophisticated elegance.

Inspired by Southern California’s effortless charm and the breathtaking ocean views of Palm Jumeirah, Allegra is an urban sanctuary that merges the laid-back aesthetics of an LA beach house with the refinement of a Manhattan penthouse. Built in July 2022, the mansion exemplifies Innovate Living’s philosophy of meaningful design, featuring a neutral colour palette and plush furnishings. Its seamless connection between interior and exterior spaces makes it an exceptional family home.

Honey Deylami, Executive Partner and Sotheby’s award-winning broker who spearheaded the sale, emphasised that turnkey homes in legacy areas like Palm Jumeirah remain highly sought-after by discerning clients with high, exacting standards, creating favourable conditions for investors.

“When working with a client, it’s my mission to ensure that the quality of the home exceeds expectations, and Allegra is a true testament to that ethos,” said the broker who has personally overseen several landmark transactions in Dubai’s super-prime locations.

She added: “From the exquisite Orobico marble sourced from Italy to the extraordinary basement menagerie, every detail of this home reflects meticulous craftsmanship and an uncompromising dedication to quality. Properties of this calibre are incredibly rare, and I believe Allegra sets a new benchmark for what is achievable on Palm Jumeirah.”

The open-air plan residence features a rich material palette of high-contrast marbles, warm wood cladding, and light timber flooring, creating an inviting yet sophisticated ambiance. Abundant natural light floods through expansive windows that open to landscaped exteriors, while custom water feature jets add a sense of fluidity, removing boundaries between indoors and out.

Among Allegra’s distinctive features are a 23-meter infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a 9,000-square-foot basement with a private cinema and a man cave. Another standout feature is the show kitchen connected to the family room. It boasts high-end, professional-grade equipment and a chef’s workspace, blending functionality with the comfort and aesthetics that enhance the home’s overall design. Its open layout offers an unobstructed view of the culinary process, creating an immersive and engaging experience that reflects the villa’s attention to detail and contemporary design ethos.

The villa also offers a full sea-view Technogym fitness centre, direct beach access, a private executive office, and fully furnished interiors adorned with designs from Minotti, Poliform, and Paola Lenti. Crestron smart home technology ensures a seamless living experience, where every detail is meticulously curated for a refined lifestyle.

Innovate Living continues to raise the bar in the region’s luxury real estate market, creating distinctive homes that seamlessly blend timeless design with modern functionality.