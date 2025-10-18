Dubai, UAE: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MEA-Comm, a UAE-based system integrator at the forefront of developing private wireless networks for industrial IoT across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, in partnership with international leading Technology suppliers and manufacturers to accelerate the development and enablement of advanced industrial IoT solutions and applications for utilities and critical industries in Dubai and UAE. The partnership was signed between Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX, and Dr. Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, PhD, CEO of MEA-Comm, on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, which runs from 13–17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This partnership with MEA-Comm marks a significant step forward in our mission to lead digital transformation across the Smart Cities sector and beyond. Through the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, edge computing, and digital twin solutions powered by private wireless IoT networks, we are setting the foundation for a more connected, intelligent, and sustainable future. This collaboration will drive innovation and operational efficiency and also enable industries across the UAE to accelerate their digital journeys, enhance service delivery, and contribute to the nation’s broader sustainability goals,” said Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX.

Through this strategic collaboration, Infra-X and MEA-Comm will jointly conduct technical and commercial assessments of interactive digital twins and edge-enabled architectures to provide near real-time capabilities for complex industrial environments through advanced private wireless IoT networks designed to support critical operations and new industrial applications. The assessment includes deployment of AI-powered platforms and intelligent agents to enable automation, resilience, and smarter decision-making. This includes ongoing collaboration with global technology leaders and giant enterprises to bring advanced solutions and international best practices to Dubai and the UAE.

“MEA-Comm is honored to collaborate with Infra-X and Digital DEWA to accelerate Dubai’s Industry 4.0 journey. As a UAE-based leader in private wireless IoT networks for industrial use across the MEA region, we are committed to enabling the smart cities and UAE critical infrastructure with advanced AI-based IoT solutions. Together, we will enable new use cases that set benchmarks for operational excellence, safety, and digital innovation in the region,” said Dr. Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, CEO of MEA-Comm.

This collaboration focuses on leveraging edge computing, digital twin, private wireless IoT networks, and AI technologies to power Industry 4.0 transformation in the UAE. The partnership will establish a foundation for smart cities use cases, real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and next-generation industrial automation including automation of state of art manufacturing facilities in the UAE.