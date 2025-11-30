Global cloud communications platform Infobip is partnering with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to launch an innovative digital fan engagement campaign, designed to bring racing fans closer to the action. Leveraging Infobip’s CXOP platform and WhatsApp conversational assistant, the campaign introduces a gamified quiz experience that redefines how fans interact with their favourite team.

With a shared commitment to engineering excellence and digital innovation, Infobip and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team are pushing boundaries both on and off the track. The new campaign invites fans to participate in a three-round quiz: Practice, Qualifying, and Race! mirroring the excitement of a race weekend. Fans compete for the chance to win a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team cap and replica polo signed by Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman, with the highest score and fastest time in the Race round taking the prize.

Infobip’s technology enables seamless engagement across multiple digital touchpoints, including Facebook and Instagram ads and direct WhatsApp messages for opted-in fans. The quiz, hosted on Infobip’s CXOP platform, challenges fans to collect points and race against the clock while providing valuable insights into their behaviour and preferences.

Ante Pamuković, President of International Business at Infobip, said: “Infobip is revolutionising fan engagement through innovative technology. Our partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team demonstrates how gamification and conversational AI can create memorable, interactive experiences that simulate the excitement of a race. By leveraging our CXOP and WhatsApp technologies, we’re not only enhancing the fan journey but also providing valuable insights into fan behaviour and preferences.”

The partnership is designed to enhance the overall fan experience during the racing season, grow the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team’s fanbase, and strengthen both brands’ presence in the digital space. Infobip will provide ongoing support, consultancy, and analytics to track engagement and optimise future campaigns, while MoneyGram Haas F1 Team delivers exclusive content and prizes to fans.

By collecting fan data and opt-ins, the campaign lays the foundation for future personalised communications and engagement initiatives, showcasing Infobip’s commitment to leveraging technology to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

Infobip was recently awarded Silver at The Drum Awards in the B2B Partnerships and Collaboration category, recognizing the success of our MoneyGram Haas F1 Team launch campaign and the strength of our partnership.