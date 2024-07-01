Backed by an undisclosed amount of Seed Funding Round from XVC.Tech

Aims to cut diagnostic costs by up to 30% and double the speed of the process.

Healthcare industry veteran Sheetal Chand, with over 22 years of experience in Research, Technology, and Molecular Laboratory Management, has announced the launch of Shealth.AI, a groundbreaking healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) startup. Shealth.AI is set to transform the healthcare industry by improving the quality of care while significantly reducing costs and time, making primary healthcare more accessible and sustainable for everyone.

The shealth startup, focusing on leveraging AI for healthcare solutions, aligns its Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy with the primary objective of enhancing healthcare delivery through advanced technology. The strategy includes deploying AI-driven tools such as virtual health assistants, medication management systems, and digital consultation services. These solutions are tailored to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient outcomes in medical settings. The primary targets for shealth are healthcare institutions including Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare administrations, etc.

The GTM strategy involves direct engagement with these targets through partnerships, direct sales, and participation in healthcare conferences and seminars. Additionally, shealth focuses on educational initiatives to inform healthcare providers about the benefits of AI integration in medical practices.

Key Highlights:

Significant Seed Funding: Shealth.AI is backed by an undisclosed amount of seed funding round from XVC.Tech, enabling the development and deployment of its cutting-edge technologies.

Technological Advancements: The platform leverages advanced technologies including private data vectors, GPT algorithms, prompt engineering, and imaging-based learning models.

Global Interest: At the recent Medlab event in Dubai, a leading healthcare industry conference, Sheetal Chand presented Shealth.AI’s solutions, securing interest from over 25 hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide. These organizations are eager to deploy Shealth.AI’s proprietary healthcare AI architecture, integrated with a private cloud, within their facilities. Watch a small clip from the event here.

Cost and Time Reduction: Shealth.AI’s platform aims to reduce diagnostic costs by up to 30% and diagnostic time by 50%, offering more efficient and effective healthcare services.

Beta Testing and User Adoption: The beta.shealth.ai platform has already been adopted by several healthcare providers, with early results showing a 85% increase in diagnostic accuracy and a 52% improvement in patient outcomes.

"We are excited to introduce Shealth.AI as a leading force in healthcare innovation through AI technology," stated Sheetal Chand, Founder and CEO of Shealth.AI.

"Our platform aims to revolutionize primary healthcare by enhancing accessibility, affordability, and accuracy. We are confident that Shealth.AI will become an essential tool for hospitals, doctors, and practitioners globally." Chand has contributed significantly to institutions like University of California San Francisco (UCSF), Reliance Life Sciences and some of Mumbai’s largest hospitals.

Shealth.AI’s sophisticated AI-driven tools, including virtual health assistants and imaging-based learning models, are set to redefine diagnostic practices. By automating complex tasks and providing real-time insights, these tools empower healthcare providers to deliver faster and more precise diagnoses, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.

For more information about Shealth.AI, please visit beta.shealth.ai.

About Shealth.AI

Shealth.AI is a pioneering healthcare artificial intelligence startup founded by Sheetal Chand. The company’s mission is to revolutionize primary healthcare by reducing time and costs associated with medical diagnosis and treatment. Utilizing advanced AI techniques, Shealth.AI provides innovative solutions that enhance the capabilities of healthcare providers, ultimately leading to better patient care. Website: shealth.ai

For any query, please get in touch with:

Anshuma Sharma: 9315819363| anshuma@madchatter.in

Palak Chopda: palak@madchatter.in