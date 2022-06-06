DUBAI - ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has received approval from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to perform line and base maintenance on Falcon 2000 ‘Classic’ aircraft.

The ‘Classic’ refers to the first model of Falcon 2000, which is equipped with a Collins Proline 4 Avionics System and powered by CFE738 engines. CFE was a joint-venture between General Electric and AlliedSignal (now part of Honeywell).

ExecuJet MRO Services’ Middle East facility is already approved by India’s DGCA to work on various types of aircraft registered in India, such as: Falcon 7X, Falcon 8X, Falcon 900C/EX/EASy and Falcon 2000EASy models. This latest DGCA approval adds the Falcon 2000 “Classic” to this impressive list of capabilities.

“India is a very big and growing market for Dassault Aviation and also a very important market for ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East, thanks to geographic proximity,” says Nick Weber, Regional VP Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services.

He says this latest approval from India’s DGCA is significant, because about half of the Dassault business jets registered in India are the Falcon 2000 ‘Classic’.

“Dubai is a short flight away from India and India-registered aircraft are regular visitors for business and tourism,” says Weber.

“This latest approval enables ExecuJet to better support all Indian Falcon customers operating within the region,” he adds.

Besides India’s DGCA, the company holds comprehensive approvals from the US FAA, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and other national aviation authorities to work on Falcon aircraft and also aircraft types from other aircraft-makers.

ExecuJet commenced operations in Dubai more than 20 years ago and is currently building a new 15,000m2 (163,000ft2) MRO facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) that includes a large hangar as well as adjacent workshops and offices.

The company will be moving base maintenance to DWC from Dubai International Airport (DXB), although it will retain AOG capability at DXB.

ExecuJet MRO Services, a Dassault Aviation owned company, is a factory service centre for all in-production Dassault Falcon aircraft. It also provides line and base maintenance for Bombardier, Embraer Executive Jets and nearly all types of Hawker business jets.

