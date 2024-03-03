An Indian national living in Abu Dhabi won US$1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that took place after the prize presentation ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men’s final on Saturday evening, 2nd March.

The winning ticket was drawn by French No. 5 tennis player and champion of the tournament, Ugo Humbert, who claimed his maiden Dubai title after defeating Alexander Bublik in the finals.

Mr. Sunil Nayyar, a 60-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi became the latest dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 452 with ticket 0971, which he bought online on 21st February.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for 39 years now and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, Mr. Nayyar is a father of one and works as a senior consultant for an insurance company.

Commenting on his win, Mr. Nayyar said, “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I've been buying tickets to your promotion for a long time and never lose hope that one day I will win, and finally it happened!”

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “Definitely it will go to my son’s education as he is currently taking up his degree in aerospace in the UK and, of course, saving up for my retirement soon.”

Mr. Nayyar who hails from Delhi in India is the 225th Indian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Ugo Humbert was accompanied at the Millennium Millionaire draw by Dubai Duty Free Senior COO Ramesh Cidambi and Senior El Sibai, Senior Vice President for Marketing.

Tickets for the Finest Surprise and Millennium Millionaire promotion were on sale at Dubai Duty Free counters at the Tennis Village throughout the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which was held from 18th February to 2nd March.

