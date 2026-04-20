Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the UAE’s creative spirit and as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, Samra, the House of fine jewellery, announces the launch of House of Samra: Emirati Talent Showcase a curated initiative dedicated to supporting Emirati jewellery designers, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Through this program, Samra will open its boutique vitrines to a curated group of Emirati designers, offering them a platform to showcase their collections across its flagship locations in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, creativity, and the growth of local talent, while reinforcing Samra’s role not only as a luxury jewellery house, but as a patron of regional design.

Selected designers will have the opportunity to present their work within Samra’s retail spaces, gaining direct exposure to a discerning clientele and an international audience. “Supporting local talent is not a gesture it is a responsibility. Through this initiative, Samra is proud to open its doors to Emirati jewellery designers and celebrate their creativity.” - Katia Samra, Creative Director, House of Samra

Emirati jewellery designers are invited to submit their portfolios via Instagram direct message to @samrajewellery.

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME):

As a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai SME was created as a resource for support, information and outreach for the growing small and medium enterprise (SME) sector. Dubai SME aims to drive the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SME businesses, support members throughout their entrepreneurial journey, enable SMEs to increase their contribution to Dubai’s economy and promote innovation and leadership across all segments of the sector.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dubai, and in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, Dubai SME prioritises the integration of entrepreneurs and national talents into the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on fostering a new generation of innovative and ambitious young Emirati talents. This strategy is pivotal to establishing a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem characterised by its ability to develop home-grown businesses and subsequently encourage and support them in their efforts to evolve into leading companies on the global stage. Dubai SME is committed to providing UAE Nationals comprehensive support, helping them establish their business from start to finish - from planning their finances to simplifying official procedures and registration.

About Samra

House of Samra, established in the UAE, is a luxury jewellery brand known for its refined

craftsmanship, distinctive design language, and commitment to timeless elegance. With

boutiques located in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Festival

City Mall, Samra continues to redefine modern luxury while staying deeply connected to

regional heritage.