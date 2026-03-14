Cairo – In a strategic step underscoring its strong financial performance and reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing long-term value to shareholders, Madinet Masr (EGX: MASR.CA) announced that its Ordinary General Assembly , held on 15 February 2026, approved the distribution of the company’s treasury stocks, totaling 85.4 million shares, as part of the company’s annual dividend distribution to shareholders listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange. This step marks the first treasury stocks distribution in the company’s history, reflecting strong confidence in the strategic growth trajectory pursued by Madinet Masr to maximize investment returns. The company has already launched a Stock Buyback Program starting March 2025, based on the management’s view that the current market price of the share does not reflect the company’s fair value and future growth potential.

Eligibility for the distribution was granted to shareholders of record at the close of trading on 3rd of March 2026, the transaction was executed and ownership of the shares was transferred during the trading session of 9th of March 2026. The distribution ratio amounts to 0.0416 (4%) treasury stocks for every outstanding share, with fractional shares rounded in favor of minority shareholders, at a total value of EGP 463 million. The transaction will not result in any change to the company’s issued capital or total number of issued shares. Approved following the necessary regulatory clearances from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the step aligns with Madinet Masr’s vision to enhance shareholder returns and allow investors to benefit from the company’s strong operational performance. Additionally, on Thursday, 12 March 2026, the Board Members has preliminarily approved a proposed dividend distribution of EGP 0.15 per share, to be submitted to the Ordinary General Assembly scheduled for next April for approval.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Mohamed Hazem Barakat, Chairman of Madinet Masr, said: “The decision to distribute treasury stocks for the first time in the company’s history since its listing on the Egyptian Stock Exchange in 1995, reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing long-term value for our shareholders and reinforcing investor confidence, while strengthening Madinet Masr’s influential presence in the financial markets and further solidifying the company’s position as a leading player in Egypt’s real estate market. As the market evolves and new investment opportunities emerge, we remain committed to disciplined financial policies that strengthen investor confidence in the company’s performance and future outlook. Supported by a strong asset base and an integrated business model, we are well positioned to manage capital efficiently and sustain long-term growth. At the same time, this step reflects our commitment to strong governance and responsible resource management, while contributing to enhancing the attractiveness of Egypt’s real estate market as a promising investment destination both locally and regionally.”

For his part, Eng. Abdallah Salam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: "The first-ever distribution of treasury stocks in Madinet Masr’s history reflects our confidence in the strength of our financial position and operational performance, while reaffirming our commitment to sharing the benefits of our growth with shareholders through innovative financial mechanisms that enhance the attractiveness of our stock and strengthen confidence in the capital market. This decision has received the full support of the Board Members, which place their trust in our strategic vision and provides full backing for initiatives aimed at maximizing shareholder value and enhancing the company’s competitiveness in the financial markets, and the approval of the Ordinary General Assembly as well. The company’s record results are a direct outcome of our integrated business model and robust asset base, which have enabled us to generate sustainable cash flows and capitalize on growth opportunities efficiently. This decision marks the result of a transformative phase during which we have successfully redefined investment value in the real estate sector, while continuing to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns for all stakeholders.”

This step further reinforces Madinet Masr’s standing as one of the leading real estate companies listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, supported by a diversified land portfolio, a track record of successful developments, and an integrated operational platform that enables diversified revenue streams. It also reflects the executive management’s proactive approach to efficient liquidity management and the strategic use of financial instruments to maximize shareholder value, positioning the company as a benchmark for growth and innovation within Egypt’s real estate sector and the broader regional market.