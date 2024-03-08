Using AI, the platform enables enterprises to assess and monitor the ESG performance of their suppliers and partners, helping them set their first sustainability goals and even detect false environmental claims before posting on social media

“Building and operating a sustainable business is not possible without engaging stakeholders across the value chain,” Yassin Nasri, Founder & CEO of ImpactGulf

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based sustainability tech solutions provider, ImpactGulf, today announced the launch of G4Green, a green engagement platform that uses AI and blockchain technology to bring transparency to the ESG space, connect relevant stakeholders and accelerate the greening of supply chains.

G4Green enables large organizations as well as government agencies and global institutions to bring together their entire network of suppliers, partners, members or portfolio companies on the basis of ethical principles, onboard them in one go, monitor and drive their sustainability performance and implement incentive tools to accelerate their ESG journey.

The platform serves as an internal database and green navigator to help organizations map the ESG factors that are beyond their direct control, yet for which they are held accountable. With a complete view of their stakeholders' green performance, organizations can easily engage their suppliers in green activities, enable them to set sustainability goals and upload their CSR, ESG and carbon accounting reports and accreditations, while companies new to green practices can use AI to help set their first sustainability goals. As an enterprise solution, G4Green also assists in identifying sustainable products, services, partners and suppliers, as well as initiating green procurement and building a green supply chain.

Using AI to detect false sustainability claims from large organizations and their suppliers and partners, the platform also helps companies avoid greenwashing, including through scanning their own social media posts for sustainability claim violations before posting.

Commenting on the platform, Yassin Nasri, Founder & CEO of ImpactGulf, stated: “G4Green represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to driving positive environmental change and building capacities in the sustainability space. By providing organizations with the tools and resources to streamline their sustainability efforts, we aim to catalyze a broader shift towards greener business practices. Building and operating a sustainable business is not possible without engaging the entire supply chain.”

"We could not be prouder to showcase such technological advancements from the UAE to the world, especially during this second Year of Sustainability as declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Yassin added.

The platform provides an excellent foundation for green procurement, ESG risk assessment and sustainable stakeholder empowerment. It is built on the latest technological infrastructure, including the use of AI for data analysis and greenwashing avoidance, as well as blockchain technology for sustainability data traceability.

"Ultimately, the platform is about how key stakeholders in business and society can take their corporate community on an ESG journey, identifying the emissions hotspot within their value chain and minimizing the risk of dumping chemicals into the ocean anywhere in the world, or other unethical practices such as the employment of children by a supplier or partner. G4Green is the answer to all these key ESG risks," concludes Yassin.

Vidunas Gedeikis, CTO at ImpactGulf, added: "Depending on individual needs, our platform is able to adapt to clients' own ESG and partner engagement metrics, and integrate advanced technologies, including AI-driven data analytics and blockchain-enabled traceability, to ensure the integrity and reliability of sustainability initiatives. With the customization capabilities of G4Green, we are paving the way for a more transparent, interconnected approach to sustainability management."

ImpactGulf is a signatory to the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, an officially approved member of the Greentech Alliance, and was selected by Shell Middle East and StartUpbootcamp for Shell StartUp Engine UAE 2022.

For more information, please visit G4Green.com.

About ImpactGulf

ImpactGulf is a UAE-based carbon management company and provider of sustainability tech solutions. The company combines technology and sustainability expertise with a deep understanding of GCC culture to help businesses navigate the complexities of ESG principles.

For more details, please contact:

support@keelcomms.com

+971 50 247 7647