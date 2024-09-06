Dubai: IMAN Developers, a leading Dubai-based luxury residential developer, has onboarded Versace Ceramics for One Sky Park, a landmark mixed-use development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), using exclusive Versace Ceramics tiles in the community. With a total value of AED 800 million, One Sky Park will feature Versace Ceramics in apartments, lobby and common areas, elevating urban living by seamlessly blending fashion-forward design with luxury and functionality.

One Sky Park, featured by Versace Ceramic will be a distinctive addition to IMAN Developers' portfolio, offering a unique lifestyle centred around style and sophistication. The development comprises two iconic towers—Tower A and B with 26 and 37 floors respectively—each featuring a stunning Sky Deck. With a mix of studios, one to three-bedroom apartments, and luxurious penthouses, One Sky Park aims to attract residents who appreciate a high-fashion lifestyle.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Ismail Marfani, Chief Executive Officer of IMAN Developers, signed an agreement with Mr. Salim Rifai, Versace Ceramics Spokesperson.

Mr. Ismail said, " We are pleased to onboard Versace Ceramics to create a living experience that that combines art and architecture. As the first branded residence in JVC, with every unit featuring designs from Versace Ceramics, this development reflects our vision of creating spaces that combine cutting-edge design with timeless art. We are confident that One Sky Park, featured by Versace Ceramics will captivate those who are passionate about fashion and luxury, offering an unmatched lifestyle experience."

Mr. Salim Rifai from Verace Ceramics mentioned, At Versace Ceramics, we pride ourselves on creating iconic designs that stand the test of time. Our agreement with IMAN Developers for One Sky Park represents a perfect synergy of our shared values in luxury and innovation. We are eager to see how this partnership will transform the landscape of high-end living."

One Sky Park, featured by Versace Ceramics caters to those who appreciate style, elegance, and exclusivity. The project offers a diverse range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art Skyfit gym, multiple fitness and wellness centres, and the Sky Deck, an exclusive social hub with panoramic views of Dubai's skyline. Residents can enjoy an infinity pool, hammock park, yoga deck, kids’ splash pad, padel and basketball courts, an outdoor cinema, forest trail, and zen garden. Indoor amenities include a multi-purpose hall, games room, and an indoor kids' play area.

The use of premium materials such as porcelain floor and wall tiles from Versace Ceramics and Stone Grey Frozen Wood throughout every unit underscores the development’s commitment to sophisticated design and luxury.

IMAN Developers provide flexible payment plans tailored to meet various financial needs, making ownership at One Sky Park accessible for discerning buyers. The payment plan includes 20 per cent upon booking, followed by 10 per cent payments at 90 days, and at 20 per cent, 40 per cent, and 60 per cent construction completion, with the final 40 per cent due upon project completion. Pricing starts from AED 750,000 for studios, AED 1.2 million for one-bedroom apartments, AED 1.7 million for two-bedroom apartments, AED 2.25 million for three-bedroom apartments, AED 3 million for three-bedroom penthouses, and AED 3.5 million for four-bedroom penthouses, offering a range of options for various tastes and budgets.

Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027, One Sky Park will incorporate advanced sustainable practices and green building certifications to ensure an eco-friendly living environment, aligning with IMAN Developers’ standards of quality and environmental responsibility.

One Sky Park represents a significant leap forward in Dubai’s luxury real estate market. The project embodies IMAN Developers’ mission to set new benchmarks in residential living by creating extraordinary spaces that blend high fashion with everyday comfort.

IMAN Developers is celebrated for its innovative architecture, luxury living spaces, and timely project delivery, solidifying its status as a preferred choice among real estate investors and consumers. For more information about One Sky Park and other IMAN Developers' projects, visit www.imandevelopers.com.

About IMAN developers

IMAN developers are amongst the leading real estate developers in Dubai. Born out of a pursuit for perfection, each residence is created to be a unique work of art that combines time-honoured designs, cutting-edge technology, and international safety practices.

Their projects include the Oxford Villas, Oxford Residences, Oxford Residences 2, Oxford Boulevard, Oxford 212, Oxford Terraces, Oxford Terraces 2 and The Grove. With each new project, they aim to not just deliver a residence, but a complete lifestyle. For more information, visit www.Imandevelopers.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

