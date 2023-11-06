Riyadh : The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) to be held 6-8 November in London, UK.

WTM is considered one of the most influential events for the travel and tourism sector globally.

As one of Saudi Arabia’s unique touristic destinations, the Reserve is participating in the WTM, which coincides with perpetrations for the seasonal festival third edition, “The Darb Zubaydah Winter,” which the Reserve is quite famous for. It combines ecotourism activities with various cultural, artistic, sports, educational, and entertainment events.

A favorite destination for safari and camping lovers, especially during winter times, the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve is considered a unique destination for ecotourism, with many initiatives and activations organized by the Reserve diversifying the touristic experience, as visitors enjoy the wonderful nature and get to learn about the local community and its great heritage.

The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve is the second-largest Reserve in Saudi Arabia, spanning across 91,500 km2. Known for its marvelous nature and biodiversity, it is home to around 138 wild species, including the rare Rhim Gazelles, Oryxes, and Arabian Ostriches, and more than 179 wild plants, including Ziziphus, Acacia, and Arta trees.

The Reserve also includes many historic sites and monuments that testify to the Saudi national history and the heritage of the Islamic civilization, including the King Abdulaziz Palace, The Historic Market of Linah, and Darb Zubaydah, as well as multiple fossils that make the Reserve a special site for natural history.

The Reserve works towards achieving strategic goals that include protecting wildlife, expanding the plant cover and the plantation of trees, enhancing ecotourism, preserving heritage and historic sites, creating jobs supporting the local communities, and contributing to the broader goals of environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, the WTM focuses on providing professionals working in the travel and tourism sectors with the latest international standards, knowledge, and education resources and inspiring success stories while allowing a place for exhibitors to showcase their products and develop their businesses in the presence of international media, with the WTM events facilitating over $7 billion worth of deals each year.

