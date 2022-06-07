The programme is currently casting for participants, with the series due to air in early 2023.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: the Academy Award winning film and entertainment company, has secured the rights to NBCUniversal Formats’ Emmy Award winning reality television format; Million Dollar Listing for the UAE – the first international version of the franchise. Million Dollar Listing is a reality television format that follows realtors and the high-end properties they are selling. The show will be available for subscribers to watch across the UAE exclusively on STARZPLAY, MENA region’s fastest growing subscription video on demand (SVOD) service.

Million Dollar Listing UAE will be streamed as a STARZPLAY Original show. Throughout the 8 episodes, the series will follow the professional and personal lives of eminent realtors in the UAE as they negotiate sales for some of the most luxurious and exclusive residential properties in the region. Image Nation Abu Dhabi will be co-producer, with the series due to air in early 2023.

Ben Ross, Chief Content Officer at Image Nation, said: “Image Nation is delighted to have acquired the rights to this phenomenally popular reality entertainment series – working with our partners at STARZPLAY to show audiences the lives of realtors and the properties they are representing in the constantly evolving UAE market. Part of our mission at Image Nation is to continue to showcase our region and culture, we’re excited to share an insight into some of the homes and personalities associated with selling those properties to audiences around the world.”

Nadim Dada, VP of Programming & Content Acquisition at STARZPLAY, said: “We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Image Nation and are proud to continue this partnership to offer unique programming to our subscribers. We are thrilled to add the first “Million Dollar Listing” international franchise to our list of Original Programming. The UAE offers the perfect location for this successful show to be shot; with people from all over the world combined with ground-breaking architecture and the ultra-lux lifestyle that the UAE is well known for, the location certainly offers a unique spin on the award-winning franchise. We constantly strive to bring diverse forms of content to our subscribers and are confident that this new reality television series will be binge-worthy”

Ana Langenberg, Senior VP of Format Sales and Production, NBCUniversal Formats commented: “We couldn’t be more excited for this international adaptation of Million Dollar Listing. Image Nation and STARZPLAY are the perfect regional partners, and together we cannot wait to bring a fresh and uniquely UAE energy to this highly popular format.”

Million Dollar Listing format started in the US in 2006 and over 12 seasons has proven a popular format, winning two Emmy Awards. Image Nation has licensed the rights to the franchise from NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series starts pre-production in the Summer and is currently casting for participants. The show is set to air early 2023.

With thousands of hours of premium content including the best western content, Arabic shows, Turkish favourites, anime, and live sports, STARZPLAY is today the number one streaming platform in the MENA region. The service is available in 19 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

About Image Nation Abu Dhabi:

Image Nation Abu Dhabi is an award-winning film and entertainment company which has built its reputation on breaking boundaries and unleashing imagination. It creates films, TV series, documentaries and entertainment for consumers throughout the world and is the first UAE company to have multiple productions stream globally on Netflix. Its success spans the globe - screening content at over 400 international film festivals and receiving the industry’s highest honors, including two Academy Awards, a BAFTA and an Emmy.

Image Nation has a strong track record of producing high-quality productions through a combination of local talent and international expertise. The company encourages original thought and curiosity while providing a platform for inspiration and practical training through its robust development program, Arab Film Studio.

Its mission is to help build the film and entertainment industry across the GCC and MENA - a pioneering ambition in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to shape a competitive, sustainable and globally open economy. Image Nation enables all those who engage with it to become guardians of culture and ambassadors of change.

Through its content, Image Nation is creating opportunities for local talent to tell their stories and work on projects that provide them the tools to establish and sustain a local industry.

About STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY Arabia (www.starzplay.com) is a subscription video on demand service that streams Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, the same-time-as-the-US series – plus live sports, dedicated kids’ entertainment and Arabic content – to 19 countries across MENA and Pakistan.

The service carries thousands of premium titles including exclusive STARZPLAY Arabia original content such as Baghdad Central, STARZ Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as premium content with add-ons such as discovery+, UFC Arabia, BluTV, Premier Sports, AD Sports, PowerPlay (premium cricket and Asian entertainment), Majid TV and Golf TV.

STARZPLAY Arabia has secured tie ups with a host of leading, global studios including MGM, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Fox International Channels.

Until 2022, STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) was the lead investor along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Investors and Delta Partners. In early 2021, STARZPLAY Arabia secured its first independent financing in the region of US$25 million (approx. AED 92 million) from Abu Dhabi based Ruya Partners. In March 2022, E-Vision, from e& and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, acquired a majority equity stake of circa 57% in the company.

Reaching close to 2 million subscribers, STARZPLAY Arabia allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on more than three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback.

About NBCUniversal Formats:

NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, is the international sales division for all formats created within the production, broadcast and streaming divisions of NBCUniversal and Sky Studios, as well as select third parties. The division fosters an array of strategic alliances, co-production and co-development partnerships to bring new and existing content to the global market. NBCUniversal Formats represents a vast and diverse slate of non-scripted and scripted formats. Leading brands include international success series "Top Chef," hit game show "Hollywood Game Night," Emmy® Award-winning comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live," global franchise "The Real Housewives," entertainment formats "World of Dance" and "Songland," in addition to scripted formats "Suits," "House," "The Sinner," "The Good Place" and "Superstore," among others.