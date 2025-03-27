Dubai, UAE – IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) Middle East, the regional arm of the global association for accountants and financial professionals in business, and the DIFC Academy, the education center of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, are proud to announce the successful completion of a series of workshops that have trained over 500 finance professionals in DIFC and beyond.

These workshops represent the first tangible outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a meaningful educational collaboration between the two organizations. Designed to enhance the skills and expertise of accounting and finance professionals, the sessions covered key topics such as strategic financial management, sustainability, and emerging industry trends. The programs have been extremely well received by participants, with many highlighting the opportunity to engage with experts in the profession.

“These workshops are a significant milestone in our partnership with DIFC Academy, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact they’ve had on more than 500 finance professionals,” said Ahmad Mkhallati, Senior Director of IMA Middle East, India, & Africa Operations. “These workshops are just the first in a series of planned initiatives, all aimed at enhancing professional development across the region and ensuring finance professionals remain at the forefront of a rapidly evolving profession.”

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority and Head of the DIFC Academy, added, “The success of these workshops underscores the potential of our partnership with IMA Middle East. The MoU signed last year laid the foundation for a robust collaboration, and we are excited to see it come to life with the launch of these training programs. We remain committed to expanding our educational offerings and empowering finance professionals in DIFC and across the region to drive meaningful economic growth.”

Looking ahead, IMA Middle East and DIFC Academy are planning additional workshops and training initiatives designed to further develop the knowledge and capabilities of finance professionals across the MEASA region.

Follow IMA Middle East and Africa on LinkedIn for more announcements on collaborative efforts.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.