Manama – McINDEEZ CONSULTANCY, is delighted to announce the signing of an Outreach Partner Agreement with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Foundation. This groundbreaking partnership paves the way for McINDEEZ Consultancy to offer a diverse range of certification programs in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Crypto Currency, Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Logistics and Supply Chain, Banking and Finance, and more.

The official signing ceremony of this historic agreement took place at the IIT Madras campus, witnessing the presence of esteemed dignitaries. The event was graced by the Director of IIT Madras, Prof. V Kamakodi, and the Digital Skills Academy Program Coordinator, Prof. Magala Sunder. Representing McINDEEZ Consultancy were Chairman P Unnikrishnan and CEO Abdul Jaleel Abdulla.

This collaboration between McINDEEZ Consultancy and IIT Madras is a significant step toward democratizing access to world-class education in Bahrain and the wider Gulf region. It brings together the academic prowess of IIT Madras and the strategic vision of McINDEEZ Consultancy to create a transformative learning experience.

Prof. V Kamakodi, Director of IIT Madras, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with McINDEEZ Consultancy to make IIT Madras Pravatak Foundation's top-tier certification programs accessible to a global audience. This partnership is aligned with our commitment to disseminating knowledge and fostering innovation."

P Unnikrishnan, Chairman of McINDEEZ Consultancy, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "Our mission has always been to empower individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and business. This partnership with IIT Madras allows us to deliver on that promise by offering cutting-edge certification programs that are highly respected worldwide."

Abdul Jaleel Abdulla, CEO of McINDEEZ Consultancy commented that “Under this agreement, McINDEEZ Consultancy will facilitate enrollment, provide support services, and offer a seamless learning experience to students and professionals seeking to advance their careers. The certification programs, designed by IIT Madras, are renowned for their rigor and relevance, making graduates highly sought after in the job market”.

IIT Madras Certification programs will be offered through the ed-tech platform, www.mcindeezacademy.com . The portal will be launched in Bahrain on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at an event to be held in Crowne Plaza, Bahrain. This landmark event will be attended by the Indian Ambassador, H.E. Vinod K Jacob, IIT Madras Pravartak CEO, Dr, Shankar Raman, Digital Skills Academy GM, Dr. Balamurali and other officials from Ministries and corporate and community leaders. There will be a talk on “How Disruptive Technology impacts Human Life” by Dr. Balamurali during the event.

About McINDEEZ Academy:

McINDEEZ Academy is a pioneering ed-tech platform committed to revolutionizing education in Bahrain. Through strategic partnerships with leading institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Cyber Square from the UK, McINDEEZ Academy offers world-class certification courses designed to empower individuals with knowledge and skills for success in the modern world.

Website: www.mcindeezacademy.com

Email: info@mcindeezacademy.com

Address: Office 24, McIndeez Center, Mahooz, Kingdom of Bahrain

About IIT Madras Pravartak

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators, and Control Systems (SNACS). We are hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. IITM Pravartak runs a Digital Skills Academy along with the IITM Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) and advisory level support by India's leading Sector Skill Council, NASSCOMIT-ITeS to upskill the youngsters and professionals in the field of new age technology. McIndeez Academy signed an MoU to promote their courses in Bahrain and other MENA region countries.