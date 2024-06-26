Cairo, Egypt: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with leading developer Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment to further expand its presence in Egypt with the launch of the first Holiday Inn Express hotel in the country.

As IHG’s largest and fastest-growing hotel brand with more than 3,100 hotels world-wide, Holiday Inn Express is dedicated to simplifying travel with accessible and comfortable accommodations at every stage. The world-renowned brand continues to be the first choice for the increasing number of travellers who need a simple, engaging place to rest, recharge and get a little work done, globally. Set to open in 2027, Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205 will meet the needs of today’s tech-savy and on-the-go travellers.

Set in the blossoming West Cairo area in close proximity to popular destinations such as the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, the hotel will feature essential amenities to cater to the needs of those traveling for business, leisure, or a mix of both. In addition to high-speed Wi-Fi and well-appointed rooms, Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205 will feature two meeting venues, F&B and retail outlets as well as a fitness centre, serving as a versatile hub for all visitors during their stay.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, said: “Our expansion in Egypt with our trusted partners at Arkan Plam for Real Estate Investment underscores our commitment to Cairo’s hospitality sector and supporting Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy. We are proud to be bringing a range of brands from our global portfolio to cater to the diverse traveller profiles.

He added: “The Holiday Inn Express brand perfectly aligns with the growing demand for quality, affordable accommodation in the country. The new Holiday Inn Express West Cairo 205 will provide an elevated experience to smart travellers with next generation guest rooms and public spaces. We are confident that the hotel will be the first choice for an increasing number of travellers to Egypt who need a simple, engaging place to rest or get their work done.”

Engineer Amr Badreldine Chief Executive Officer of Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment, stated, “We are excited to continue our fruitful partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the first Holiday Inn Express in Egypt. This project not only reinforces our longstanding partnership but is also testament to our shared commitment to elevating Egypt’s hospitality sector. We believe in delivering exceptional experiences, and the introduction of Holiday Inn Express is in line with our vision to provide high-quality accommodation. We are confident that this new addition will set new standards in the industry and cater to the diverse needs of modern travelers, whether they are here for business or leisure.”

Arkan Palm for Real Estate Investment successfully delivered an on-brand Crowne Plaza hotel in West Cairo in February 2022. It has since become one of the brand’s flagship properties in the MEA region. The group is also developing a 250-key InterContinental West Cairo 205, due in 2028, and the 140-key voco West Cairo 205 Suites, set for completion in 2026.

IHG currently has seven hotels operating across four brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites. IHG also boasts a strong pipeline of 19 hotels due to open within the next five years across the country.

