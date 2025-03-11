ABU DHABI, UAE: IHG Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the opening of its first Vignette Collection in Abu Dhabi – Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection. Situated in Liwa’s Madinat Zayed City, Aldhafra Resort stands at the Western edge of the largest sand desert in the world, the Rub Al Khali or Empty Quarter.

Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection offers a majestic retreat of Arabian charm and adventure, embraced by the unspoiled beauty of rolling sand dunes. Middle eastern embellishments and examples of local craftmanship feature in the design of its 92 deluxe rooms, 13 executive suites and five private plunge pool villas, each with outlooks across the enchanting desert landscape.

A central courtyard frames the resort’s outdoor infinity pool, whilst away from the sun’s rays, the hotel spa* creates a space of calm. Here guests can experience eastern-inspired massages, revitalizing scrubs, facials, and aromatic steam sessions. A fully equipped fitness centre* will be available for energetic and endorphin seeking guests.

An array of additional activities take full advantage of Aldhafra Resort’s location in the largest sand desert in the world, Rub Al Khali, from camel trekking through the dunes by day to spectating the sun setting beyond the sands by night. More relaxed recreations are also available such as billiards, foosball, table tennis, and chess.

Aldhafra Resort’s trio of distinct dining venues take guests on a gastronomic journey through authentic Arabian cuisine. Eateries include signature restaurant, Al Badiya and the sumptuous speak-easy style Layali Bar, evoking the warmth and mystery of a bygone here. Here, creative cocktails combine with a comprehensive cigar collection as traditional Arabic spices, herbs, and botanicals merge with the charm of the Prohibition. Immersive desert-facing dinners featuring live performances are set to prove popular amongst guests.

Haitham Khalil, General Manager, Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection said: “We are delighted to have opened the Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection as IHG expands its collection presence into the thriving UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. This is a city that boasts a rich heritage with the Rub Al Khali desert. Our destination is infused throughout every touchpoint of the guest experience – from the scenery that surrounds us, to the design details within our places and spaces, through to the menus we serve and the experiences we foster. Every moment here is designed to create unforgettable memories. Our warm and dedicated team is at hand for every detail to allow guests to focus on the moments that truly matter.”

Demonstrating diversity and discovery, Vignette Collection is a family of distinct luxury hotels connected by a shared vision to offer a more authentic travel experience. Aldhafra Resort joins the brand’s fast-growing family of one-of-a-kind hotels found in destinations to remember. Just three years after the brand’s introduction, Vignette Collection has surpassed the halfway point in its initial aim to reach 100 open and pipeline hotels in 10 years. The collection – now encompassing 20 hotels with a further 35 in the pipeline – combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s promise of ‘A Means For Good’ and Memorable Rituals.

Memorable Rituals – bespoke to each Vignette Collection property – connect guests with the hotel’s unique identity, locality, and cultural landscape. A symbolic act of generosity, the preparation and serving of Arabic coffee (pronounced ‘gahwa’ in the Emirati Arabic dialect) to guests has been an intrinsic part of Arabian hospitality for centuries. Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection continues this symbolic social act by welcoming guests with a complimentary serving of Arabic coffee, served upon serene majlis-style seating, plush cushions, and traditional woven rugs. Coffee is paired with sweet, locally harvested Liwa dates, also a deep-rooted symbol of hospitality, generosity, life, resilience, and prosperity within Arabic culture.

A Means For Good initiatives weaved throughout all Vignette Collection properties represent each hotel’s commitment to responsibility, community engagement, and local culture. With a commitment to tailoring initiatives to suit the unique character of each hotel, they partner with non-profit organizations to contribute positively to the local ecosystem.

Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection marks this commitment through its partnership with the Liwa Date Festival, an event that showcases the latest agricultural practices to foster expertise exchange between growers, suppliers, and buyers. Its main event is the competition for the ‘Best Date Fruit’ where local farms compete for the title of ‘Best Date Grower’.

Aldhafra Resort is the second Vignette Collection hotel in the UAE after Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort Vignette Collection and the third in the Middle East following the opening of Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, Vignette Collection last year.

As a special opening offer, guests of Aldhafra Resort can book a stay with breakfast and enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at the resort’s restaurants. This exclusive offer is available for stays from 10th March 2025 to 30th September 2025. To make a reservation or for more information, guests can contact reservation@aldhafraresort.com or call +971 2 65 62 512.

Vignette Collection appeals to owners of world-class independent luxury and lifestyle hotels seeking to quickly benefit from IHG’s powerful technology and revenue systems, operational expertise, and loyalty offer, without the need for high upfront costs or compromise on a property’s unique character, style, or name. For Luxury & Lifestyle travelers, it meets an increasing appetite for one-of-a-kind stays, backed by the reassurance of IHG’s trusted reputation and leading loyalty offer.

Guests of Aldhafra Resort and the wider Vignette Collection and IHG portfolio benefit from best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, offering more ways to earn than ever before, including richer benefits tailored to their needs, all powered by leading technology on its mobile app.

For more information and to book visit www.ihg.com/vignettecollection