IHerb, one of the world’s leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other health and wellness products, today announced the formal grand opening of its new fulfillment center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The opening represents a key milestone in iHerb’s international expansion strategy and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to serving customers across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) through faster, more reliable, and locally enabled fulfillment.

Key Facts at a Glance

Location: Special Integrated Logistics Zone, Building 8791, 105th Street, Riyadh, KSA

Special Integrated Logistics Zone, Building 8791, 105th Street, Riyadh, KSA Warehouse Area: 18,000 square meters (approx. 200,000 square feet)

18,000 square meters (approx. 200,000 square feet) Operations Partner: CJ Logistics (third-party logistics provider)

CJ Logistics (third-party logistics provider) Capabilities: Climate-controlled, cGMP-compliant fulfillment

Climate-controlled, cGMP-compliant fulfillment Customer Impact: Faster delivery times, broader local assortment, reduced shipping costs

Strengthening E-Commerce Fulfillment Capabilities in Saudi Arabia

Located in Riyadh and operating within the Kingdom’s logistics ecosystem, the new fulfillment center is equipped with advanced, climate-controlled technology designed to maintain product freshness and quality throughout storage and distribution. As the site continues to ramp up operations, it will enhance iHerb’s ability to localize inventory, shorten delivery timelines, and improve overall service levels for customers across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

Advancing iHerb’s Regional Presence

“Opening a fulfillment center in Riyadh marks an important step in expanding our global footprint and deepening our presence in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East,” said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. “This investment allows us to bring products closer to our customers, improve delivery speed, and expand local availability while continuing to deliver the high-quality experience iHerb is known for worldwide.”

Third-Party Logistics Provider Enables Scalable Global Operations

The Riyadh fulfillment center is operated by CJ Logistics, iHerb’s long-standing third-party logistics partner. The partnership dates back to 2018, when CJ Logistics supported iHerb in launching its first international fulfillment center in Incheon, South Korea, which remains operational under CJ Logistics’ management today.

This expanded collaboration reflects iHerb’s strategy of partnering with experienced global logistics providers to support efficient, scalable growth while maintaining strict standards for product handling and customer service. In addition, this fulfillment center is equipped with advanced automated solutions, such as multi-shuttle racking and zone-to-zone picking systems, enabling efficient, end-to-end handling of storage, inventory management, and packaging operations.

“The launch of our Riyadh fulfillment center represents a strategic advancement of our global supply chain,” said Zach Thomann, Chief Operating Officer of iHerb. “By working with companies like CJ Logistics, we are leveraging proven operational expertise to ensure consistent service quality, faster fulfillment, and the flexibility required to support continued growth across the region.”

Supporting Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s Role as a Regional Logistics Hub

The new fulfillment center underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a regional hub for logistics, trade, and e-commerce and aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to diversify the economy and attract international investment. Support provided by the Special Integrated Logistics Zone operator, Riyadh Integrated, has helped enable iHerb’s establishment and long-term operations in the Kingdom.

“The Middle East and North Africa region represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing consumer markets globally, driven by a young, digitally engaged population with increasing purchasing power and a strong focus on health and wellness,” said Juan Robledo, General Manager of MENA for iHerb. “By establishing a fulfillment center in Riyadh, we are better positioned to serve customers with faster delivery, a wider product selection, and a more localized experience that reflects the needs and expectations of consumers across the region.”

iHerb’s Expanding Global Fulfillment Network

The Riyadh facility joins iHerb’s expanding global fulfillment network, which includes six fulfillment centers across the United States and three international locations in Hong Kong, China; Incheon, South Korea; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. All iHerb fulfillment centers undergo cGMP or ISO certifications and are climate-controlled to ensure consistent product quality and safety worldwide.

To learn more about iHerb’s fulfillment centers and global logistics network, visit:

https://www.iherb.com/info/storage-facilities

About iHerb Holdings, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's leading online specialty retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 15 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

Contacts :

TishTash for iHerb:

darshana@tishtash.com

diana@tishtash.com