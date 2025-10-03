Sammaan Capital is one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies

Reinforces IHC’s conviction in India’s NBFC sector as a driver of credit access and financial inclusion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to invest USD 1 billion (INR 8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital Limited.

Sammaan Capital Limited, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, is among the country’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFC), focused primarily on mortgage lending. The company operates through 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities, with more than 4,430 employees, playing a vital role in India’s financial inclusion and growth.

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with the NBFC sector playing a pivotal role in bridging gaps between traditional banking and rising credit demand. With an increasingly formalized economy and strong regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India, NBFCs are well positioned to advance financial inclusion and sustain India’s growth momentum.

IHC’s USD 1 billion investment underscores its conviction in the long-term potential of India’s financial sector and its commitment to expanding access to capital, accelerating innovative credit solutions, and supporting inclusive growth.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “India represents a core strategic market for us, and its long-term growth fundamentals are compelling. We have been impressed by Sammaan Capital’s leadership in enabling home ownership and empowering small businesses across the country. This USD 1 billion investment reaffirms our commitment to supporting Sammaan Capital in its next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance lending and credit solutions, and to contributing meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital Limited, said: “Sammaan Capital’s journey has been anchored in resilience, adaptability, and stakeholder value creation. Joining the IHC Group opens new horizons for us. The alignment in our aspirations is deeply encouraging, and we believe our experienced and dynamic team will drive the next phase of growth with renewed energy and purpose”.

This USD 1 billion investment strengthens IHC’s global portfolio and reinforces its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India, as well as other customary closing conditions.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

About Sammaan Capital Limited:

Founded in the year 2000, Sammaan Capital Limited [SCL] [BSE: 535789, NSE: SAMMAANCAP] is one of India’s largest non-bank lenders, focused primarily on extending mortgage loans. SCL has a pan-India presence through 4,430 employees operating out of 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities.

Over its 25 years of operations, SCL has helped over 680,000 families buy homes by extending home loans of over USD 19 Bn and has extended USD 9.5 Bn of mortgage-backed loans to over 100,000 small businesses. SCL has strong, stable management team with dept of experience and a demonstrated track of navigating through lending cycles.