Muscat – As Oman accelerates its economic diversification under Vision 2040, the Integrated Gas Company (IGC) has emerged as a pivotal force in strengthening the country’s energy backbone—unlocking industrial potential, driving national growth, and securing the future of Oman’s gas value chain.

Since its establishment in late 2022, IGC has transformed the structure and governance of Oman’s gas sector, becoming the exclusive entity responsible for gas aggregation, supply contracts, and allocation across the Sultanate. Today, IGC oversees the management of over 44 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually balancing domestic industrial demand, power generation, and LNG export commitments with unmatched operational agility and transparency.

A key milestone in this national journey is IGC’s recent approval of a strategic pipeline connecting Fahud to Sohar, with an extension to Ibri. The 193-kilometre infrastructure is not just a pipeline; it is a symbol of IGC’s future-ready vision—designed to enable industrial zones, empower new economic clusters, and reinforce Oman’s standing as a regional energy hub.

“Gas is more than an energy source—it’s the engine of Oman’s industrial growth,” said Abdul Rahman Al Yahyaei, Chief Executive Officer of IGC. “At IGC, our role goes beyond supply. We are orchestrating a national strategy that ensures every molecule of gas fuels long-term value for our industries, our people, and our economy.”

IGC’s operating model brings together supply-demand forecasting, transparent allocation systems, and advanced digital tools like Oman’s first spot gas auction platform. These innovations are strengthening gas availability for over 134 end-users across power, petrochemicals, metals, and manufacturing sectors—ensuring no opportunity is missed in turning gas into national gain.

Through strategic projects like the Sohar–Ibri pipeline and its rigorous stakeholder engagement, IGC is fostering confidence in Oman’s industrial capabilities. The pipeline alone will increase the gas network length by 4.5% and serve two high-potential industrial hubs, catalyzing new investments and jobs across value chains.

In parallel, IGC’s role in supporting clean energy transitions is gaining momentum. From transitional gas supply to green steel projects like Vulcan in Duqm to enabling gas-based low-carbon growth, IGC is ensuring that Oman’s energy mix evolves without compromising reliability or resilience.

As the exclusive gas shipper and national aggregator, IGC not only administers Oman’s gas but defines its future. With every pipeline built, every contract executed, and every allocation optimized, IGC fuels the ambitions of a nation on the rise.

About IGC:

The Integrated Gas Company SAOC (IGC), established in 2022, is Oman’s national gas aggregator, tasked with overseeing gas purchase, sales, allocation, and supply infrastructure development. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, IGC works to deliver secure, sustainable, and strategically optimized gas solutions that empower industries, support innovation, and drive inclusive national growth.