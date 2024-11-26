Dubai, United Arab Emirates - IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces the launch of the Copperleaf Accelerate Program. The Program enables IFS customers to transfer operational and tactical asset management data in IFS into Copperleaf’s world leading Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solution, enabling highly strategic investment planning. The off-the-shelf solution benefits IFS customers by quickly and seamlessly leveraging all existing data in IFS Cloud to fast-track implementation and unlock a rapid return on investment.

Copperleaf AIP already manages trillions of dollars worth of assets globally, helping the world’s leading critical infrastructure organizations make faster, more intelligent and trustworthy decisions, such as where and when to invest in their businesses to maximize capital efficiency, meet performance targets, manage risk, and achieve their ESG and strategic goals.

Copperleaf Accelerate Program Overview

The Accelerate Program is an annual subscription that offers IFS customers comprehensive benefits and helps organizations quickly and efficiently implement AIP with IFS Cloud. The Program provides preconfigured capabilities and connectors to ensure customers can get value faster.

Key Benefits of the Accelerate Program:

Value Framework Engineering Support : Receive expert support to optimize your value framework.

: Receive expert support to optimize your value framework. SDK Access for System Integration : Integrate your software systems seamlessly with Software Development Kit access.

: Integrate your software systems seamlessly with Software Development Kit access. Full Access to Copperleaf Value Model Library : The library leverages knowledge Copperleaf has gained from working with clients from different industries across the globe. It is a constantly evolving collection of best practice models that helps new clients get up and running quickly with AIP.

: The library leverages knowledge Copperleaf has gained from working with clients from different industries across the globe. It is a constantly evolving collection of best practice models that helps new clients get up and running quickly with AIP. Quarterly Business Reviews : Participate in quarterly reviews to ensure continuous improvement and alignment.

: Participate in quarterly reviews to ensure continuous improvement and alignment. Advanced Scoping Support : Get advanced support for scoping your projects effectively.

: Get advanced support for scoping your projects effectively. Change Management Program : Benefit from a structured change management program to facilitate smooth transitions.

: Benefit from a structured change management program to facilitate smooth transitions. Private Copperleaf User Group Access: Gain exclusive insights, networking opportunities, and share best practices with fellow industry experts.

“We’re committed to innovation, customer success, and delivering value-creating solutions,” said Lance Olmsted, IFS’s President for Copperleaf. “Joining the Copperleaf Accelerate Program allows customers to significantly enhance their asset management strategies, resulting in improved decision-making and financial performance. By leveraging existing data within IFS Cloud, we can swiftly develop asset risk models, simplifying the implementation of AIP and maximizing the value of their current IFS solutions.”

Unlock Rapid ROI with Off-the-Shelf Copperleaf Solutions

IFS Cloud users will be able to align operational decision-making insight in their EAM, ERP, and FSM systems to strategic value-based decision-making with AIP through a seamless extension of the same platform they already use today. As an off-the-shelf product, this greatly simplifies solution architecture by removing the need for complex integrations and cross-solution configuration, while leveraging asset, investment, and resource data already in IFS Cloud.

Key Benefits for Customers:

Pre-Packaged Solutions : Offering pre-configured out-of-the-box models and tools to simplify and accelerate implementation.

: Offering pre-configured out-of-the-box models and tools to simplify and accelerate implementation. Enhanced ROI : Maximize customers’ return on investment by quickly enabling advanced asset investment planning capabilities.

: Maximize customers’ return on investment by quickly enabling advanced asset investment planning capabilities. Comprehensive Support : Ongoing support, training, and resources from a dedicated team to ensure successful implementation and operation.

: Ongoing support, training, and resources from a dedicated team to ensure successful implementation and operation. Rapid Implementation: Fast-tracking the deployment of AIP solutions by leveraging existing data in IFS Cloud.

With these innovative industry-specific solutions and programs, IFS is poised to revolutionize asset investment planning and deliver unmatched value to clients. These proven software configurations, combined with an agile implementation approach, act as a project accelerator to enable faster time to value.

About Copperleaf, an IFS company

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.