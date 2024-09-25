Dubai, UAE – As one of the leading players in the global food industry, IFFCO Group, the multinational group headquartered in the UAE, continues to set the standard for innovation and sustainability. A founding partner and key sponsor of the Future Food Forum 2024, IFFCO Group will showcase its commitment to shaping the future of food through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic insights.

Event Details:

Dates: 2-3 October 2024

2-3 October 2024 Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel @ Conference Centre

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel @ Conference Centre Stand: B31

In addition to its presence at the forum, IFFCO executives will be sharing their expertise in two panel discussions:

Panel 1:

Panel Session: Securing Our Future: Food Security in a Changing Climate

Securing Our Future: Food Security in a Changing Climate Date: 2 October 2024

2 October 2024 Time: 11:40 - 12:20

11:40 - 12:20 Speaker: Abdul Jabbar, Chief Executive Officer Oils & Fats CIS, Afghanistan & Somalia Projects, Oils & Fats, IFFCO Group

Panel 2:

Panel Session: Redefining Supply Chains: E-Commerce and Quick Commerce Innovations

Redefining Supply Chains: E-Commerce and Quick Commerce Innovations Date: 2 October 2024

2 October 2024 Time: 15:35 - 16:15

15:35 - 16:15 Speaker: Melahat Yildirim, Chief Procurement Officer, IFFCO Group

We look forward to seeing you at Future Food Forum 2024, where we’ll share insights on the future of the food industry and showcase how IFFCO is driving positive change in the market.