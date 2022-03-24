Riyadh: International Data Corporation (IDC) is delighted to announce its partnership with the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) for the annual ICT Indicators Forum 2022 that will take place in King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh on Tuesday, March 29.

This strategic event will incorporate IDC's signature 'IDC Directions 2022 Saudi Arabia' industry forum within its agenda. The enthralling program will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including the leadership of the Saudi ICT-enabling public sector entities as well as senior global and local management from IDC and representatives of prominent telecom operators and ICT vendors, to name just a few.

The forum will combine presentations, panel discussions, and real-life use cases to give delegates a bird’s eye view of the current market situation. It will shine a light on Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a digital economy by highlighting the impact of government initiatives on digital transformation enablement across various sectors of the Saudi economy.

"As Saudi Arabia navigates the realities of the post-pandemic 'New Normal', the impetus on re-vamping and implementing digital strategies will be a key priority for Saudi organizations," says Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. "For the last seven years, IDC Directions has been a key forum where ICT leaders across the ecosystem converge to understand IDC’s view and predictions on the state of ICT in Saudi Arabia."

The ICT Indicators Forum 2022 will demystify Saudi Arabia’s digital journey through detailed discussions on trends and major transformations in collaborative digital regulations and its role in stimulating the digital economy which is considered pivotal in building the future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world. It will also deep dive into the latest emerging use cases and the future trends of the ICT sector that will support Saudi-based organizations unleash the power of emerging technologies in an exciting phase of the Kingdom’s evolution.

