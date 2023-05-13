Jeddah, KSA: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arab Contractors (AC).

The MoU was signed by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Sayed Abd ElKhalek, Board Member of the AC, under the aegis of the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum themed ‘Partnerships to Fend Off Crises’ at the 30th Annual Meetings of ICIEC held in conjunction with the 48th Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the IsDB on 10-13 May 2023 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The MoU aims to provide a general framework to facilitate co-operation between ICIEC and the Arab Contractors in promoting green, resilient and sustainable infrastructure. It will also focus on multi-modal transport, social infrastructure, urban development and water sanitation; agriculture and rural development as well as ICT and digitalization in Egypt and other ICIEC Member States.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC)

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States, including Documentary Credit Insurance Cover, Credit Insurance Cover, Bank Master Policy, Non-Honouring of Sovereign Financial Obligations, and Investment Insurance Products. ICIEC, for the 15th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 95bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.