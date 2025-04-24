Jeddah – Douala – The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has successfully disbursed a €15 million (9.8 billion CFA francs) financing facility to Crédit Communautaire d'Afrique (CCA-Bank) in Cameroon.

This strategic financing initiative aims to strengthen local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by supporting productive investments with significant development impact. Key sectors such as agribusiness, transportation, and healthcare are expected to benefit from this support, contributing to economic growth and job creation in the region. The financing will provide private project leaders with the medium- and long-term resources necessary to foster sustainable development.

Additionally, this facility will bolster CCA-Bank's rapidly expanding Islamic Window, further enhancing its capacity to offer Sharia-compliant financial services in Cameroon.

About CCA Bank Cameroon

Founded in 1997 in Bafoussam, Western Cameroon, Crédit Communautaire d’Afrique – Bank S.A. (CCA-Bank) began operations as a savings and credit cooperative. In 2018, CCA-Bank received its banking license, transitioning from a microfinance institution to an inclusive bank. The bank provides a range of deposit and loan products, including Islamic finance, to individuals, SMEs, and large corporations.

With a presence in all 10 regions of Cameroon, CCA-Bank remains committed to promoting financial inclusion by offering services tailored to the national economic structure. On March 25, 2025, CCA-Bank was granted prior authorization by the Banking Commission to partially operate Islamic finance within its network.

For more information, visit: www.cca-bank.com.

About ICD

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development finance institution and a member of the IsDB Group. ICD’s mission is to stimulate sustainable economic growth by promoting private sector development, mobilizing resources for the private sector in member countries, advancing Islamic finance, and fostering entrepreneurship across its member states.

With an authorized capital of $4 billion, ICD is owned by the IsDB, 56 member countries, and five public financial institutions.

For more information, visit: www.icd-ps.org.

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Nabil El-Alami, Communications & Corporate Marketing Division Manager nalami@isdb.org