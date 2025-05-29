Juma Al Majid L.L.C, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai in the UAE, officially handed over several Azera Hybrid vehicles to Tawasul Limousine for Luxury Cars, during a recent ceremony. This step underscores the two organisations' shared commitment to supporting the UAE's ambitious vision for sustainable transportation in the region.



The event embodied a strategic cooperation that reflects the shared values ​​of innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence embraced by both parties, in complete harmony with the UAE's aspirations to consolidate its leading position in the field of innovative, environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

As an active player in the country's green mobility transformation, Hyundai Emirates continues to support stakeholders in the public and private sectors by offering hybrid solutions that contribute to reducing emissions and enhancing fleet efficiency.

Tawasul Limousine's choice to integrate the Azera Hybrid into its premium fleet represents a practical manifestation of its forward-looking approach to sustainable transportation. The company is known for its luxury transportation services for VIPs, executives, and tourists throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a firm commitment to comfort, quality, and environmental responsibility, in line with Integrated Transport Centre regulations.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, expressed his pride in this collaboration, saying: “This delivery represents a significant new milestone in our commitment to sustainability and smart mobility. The Azera Hybrid embodies the essence of our innovations, combining luxury, advanced technology, and fuel efficiency. By partnering with forward-thinking transportation providers like Tawasul Limousine, we are not only transforming vehicle fleets but also actively contributing to the UAE's long-term vision for a more sustainable future."

This collaboration with Tawasul Limousine for Luxury Cars marks a new chapter in Hyundai UAE's ongoing support for eco-friendly vehicle fleets across the UAE, further strengthening the brand's leadership in clean mobility technologies. The addition of the Azera Hybrid to the fleet also highlights the growing trend in both the public and private transportation sectors toward sustainable solutions that combine comfort and performance efficiency.

For his part, Ghena Jbour, from Tawasul Limousine, expressed his vision for this partnership, saying: “We believe that sustainability is achieved through action. Our partnership with Hyundai UAE and the integration of the Azera Hybrid into our fleet echoes our commitment to environmentally responsible operations and our commitment to the future of future generations. The Hyundai Azera Hybrid will raise the bar for our services and is fully aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and mobility goals.”

The Hyundai Azera Hybrid features a 1.6-liter Gamma II hybrid engine with direct injection (GDI), generating a maximum power of 230 hp and 27 kg-m of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The car's modern appearance and economic performance are complemented by the streamlined design of its 5,035 mm body and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Azera Hybrid also offers an advanced suite of safety and comfort features, including nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a Hill Start Assist System (HSAS), a multi-collision braking system, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. In terms of comfort and luxury, the car includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with a touchscreen, leather seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and an E-Call system (for emergency contact in the UAE), providing the ultimate standards in comfort and safety.

As the UAE accelerates its efforts to achieve national sustainability goals, such partnerships play a vital role in building a smarter and more sustainable urban mobility system. Hyundai UAE affirms its ongoing commitment to supporting this trend through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a clear vision for a cleaner and more connected future.