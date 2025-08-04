The Group signed an MoU with NEOM in September 2024 to advance future mobility initiatives, underscoring its alignment with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 agenda

Successful operation of Hyundai Motor’s UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus at high altitude and demanding terrain highlights hydrogen mobility's potential in complex topography

Trial strengthens the Group’s partnership with NEOM and Enowa, its energy and water subsidiary, to support the development of a reliable hydrogen infrastructure for decarbonized mobility

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 4, 2025 – Hyundai Motor Group (the Group), in partnership with Enowa, NEOM’s energy and water subsidiary, announced today the successful completion of a pioneering hydrogen mobility trial in Trojena, the mountains of NEOM. This achievement marks the first deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles in high-altitude mountain topography, reinforcing the Group’s leadership in hydrogen mobility. Watch the video here.

The Group operated its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) coach bus, UNIVERSE, on a mountainous route in Trojena, reaching elevations of up to 2,080 meters and gradients of 24 percent. Simulating passenger transport from NEOM’s future core business district to Trojena, the trial demonstrated vehicle performance and the practicality of hydrogen in high-altitude conditions.

This achievement builds on a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with NEOM’s Mobility sector in September 2024 to explore bringing next-generation zero-emission mobility solutions to NEOM.

With Enowa having recently installed the region’s first hydrogen refuelling station, capable of supporting a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles, the Group was able to operate a UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus for VIP transport in NEOM from October to December last year.

This successful trial in NEOM marks an important step in advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision, aimed at driving economic transformation and fostering future industries. Hyundai Motor Group and NEOM can build on this milestone by broadening their collaboration in sustainable solutions, underscoring their shared commitment to a decarbonized future.

In collaboration with NEOM and Enowa, the Group released a video to share its journey, capturing the UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus navigating Trojena’s mountain terrain alongside interviews with the project partners. The film highlights Hyundai Motor Group’s shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions in NEOM by demonstrating hydrogen technology in varied real-world conditions.

Hyundai Motor Group’s footprint in Saudi Arabia is rooted in earlier hydrogen efforts, which began with technology development in the late 1990s. This latest trial underscores the Group’s dedication to realizing hydrogen mobility in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and global climate goals.

Hyundai Motor Group is advancing the global energy transition through its dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO. By harnessing its end-to-end expertise in hydrogen—from production and storage to application— HTWO is expanding as an open platform for collaboration, investment, and partnership, reinforcing the Group’s contribution to building a viable hydrogen economy.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Enowa

ENOWA is NEOM’s Energy and Water Subsidiary, responsible for the delivery of the Energy and Water ecosystem that will underpin NEOM’s commitment to redefine livability, business and conservation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the world. By partnering with nature - and the people, businesses and communities we will serve - our purpose is to transform and realize the sustainable possibilities of energy and water.

About Trojena

Trojena is a unique, all-season mountain destination that captures the magic of Saudi Arabia. Situated on Jebel al Lawz, one of the most culturally and geographically significant mountains in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trojena is located 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of NEOM’s nature region. With elevations ranging from 1,500m to 2,500m above sea level, Trojena experiences sub-zero winter temperatures and has a year-round moderate climate that is cooler on average than the rest of the region. This environment will make it possible to provide the Gulf's first outdoor ski experience, with three months of winter snow.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group’s mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

About Kia Corporation

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

