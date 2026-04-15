Cairo: Hyde Park Developments, a leading developer of integrated communities in Egypt, has announced the launch of the new "Shore Residences" phase within the Seashore Project in Ras El Hekma. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy, further strengthening its presence in the North Coast and demonstrating its commitment to developing fully integrated projects in promising areas. It also highlights Hyde Park Developments' leadership and alignment with the government’s efforts to transform the North Coast into a sustainable, year-round tourist and residential destination. The expansion of Seashore contributes to the growth of both the real estate and tourism sectors, supporting the Egyptian economy by attracting foreign investments and creating new employment opportunities.

Representing a major milestone, the new phase of Seashore offers residential units with practical and innovative designs that cater to the needs of both individuals and families. With units starting at 63 sqm, it includes 'Standard' chalets with one bedroom, ranging from 62 to 67 sqm, and 'Signature' chalets with two bedrooms, ranging from 87 to 90 sqm. This is in addition to 'Prime' chalets ranging from 104 to 121 sqm, with direct views of the lagoons and sea views for some units.

The new phase is located 33 meters above sea level and comprises six residential buildings (ground floor plus five additional floors), meticulously designed to offer residents breathtaking natural views while seamlessly blending with the surrounding environment. Additionally, it features outdoor spaces, including a dedicated yoga area, to foster a peaceful and balanced lifestyle.

The units in this phase are available with flexible payment plans, starting from a 5% down payment and instalments of up to 8 years, continuing Hyde Park Developments’ strategy of providing clients with tailored financing solutions. Another standout feature is that all units come fully furnished to the highest standards, ensuring a fully integrated and enjoyable residential experience from the very first moment.

"At Seashore, we are committed to achieving our goals with a balanced approach. With project completion rates surpassing 90%, we are witnessing the transformation of the project into a fully integrated tourist destination, with plans for delivery set for 2026,” remarked Eng. Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park Developments. “The progress highlights Hyde Park Developments’ commitment to delivering units on the agreed-upon dates, while consistently working to expedite the execution process whenever possible. This approach strengthens the company's position both locally and regionally, capitalizing on its extensive customer base in the Gulf.”

Seashore is strategically located at kilometer 210 on Ras El Hekma Road, offering convenient access to Cairo and various other North Coast destinations. Additionally, it is 52 km from the Dabaa road, 4 km from the Foka project exit, 91 km from the New Alamein Road, and 120 km from the Alamein Road. The previous phase, "Water Side," sold out entirely within the first week of its launch in the summer of 2025, underscoring the increasing demand for the company's projects and their strong investment potential. This phase is being developed in partnership with the renowned global planning firm EDSA and SB Architects from Florida, experts in resort design.

About Hyde Park Developments

Founded in 2007, Hyde Park Developments has successfully created fully-integrated communities designed to elevate the quality of life. The company's projects cover an expansive area of over 2,200 acres. As one of Egypt's leading real estate developers, Hyde Park Development is backed by major government entities and prominent banks, supporting the company in its role as a key strategic partner in urban development. Hyde Park Development has played a major role in achieving urban balance between East and West Cairo through the development of leading projects such as Hyde Park New Cairo, Tawny, Garden Lakes, and Seashore on the North Coast. These projects embody the company’s vision of creating integrated, sustainable communities that redefine the standards of real estate development in the Egyptian market.