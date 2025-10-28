Cairo – Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest project, Hyde Park Views. Strategically located directly in front of the German University in Cairo (GUC), the project enjoys a prime position in the heart of New Cairo, surrounded by the city’s most prestigious destinations, Hyde Park Views marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across Egypt’s most dynamic urban hubs.

In line with its commitment to speed, quality, and excellence, construction works have commenced on-site. Hyde Park Views is an exclusive villas-only community, designed to embody Hyde Park’s vision for integrated, sustainable living. The development features villas, lush landscapes, and world-class amenities, with every home surrounded by greenery and within walking distance from a central park.

This expansion reaffirms Hyde Park’s position as one of Egypt’s foremost developers of fully integrated communities, reflecting its confidence in the strength of Egypt’s real estate market and its commitment to innovative, people-centered design that fosters vibrant and connected living. Hyde Park Views will offer a range of boutique villas, twin villas, and townhouses, with delivery expected within two years, with flexible payment plans starting with only a 5% down payment and installments over 10 years.

About Hyde Park Developments

Founded in 2007, Hyde Park Developments is jointly owned by a group of Egypt’s most prominent financial and real estate institutions, including the Housing and Development Bank, the National Bank of Egypt, the Holding Company for Investment and Development, the New Urban Communities Authority, and Al Taamir for Investment and Real Estate Development. With a land portfolio of over 2,200 acres, Hyde Park’s landmark projects include Hyde Park New Cairo, Tawny, Garden Lakes, and Seashore North Coast, alongside new projects such as Hyde Park Central in the Sixth Settlement, Hyde Park Signature in Sixth of October City, and Hyde Park Views in New Cairo.