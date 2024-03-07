Marking International Women’s Day on 8 March 2024, Hyatt gathered more than 120 female colleagues across sixteen Women@Hyatt country chapters in the EAME regional division at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: In the spirit of International Women’s Day, Hyatt celebrated its pioneering women leadership initiative, Women@Hyatt at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl with more than 120 dedicated female colleagues from across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME) in attendance. Women@Hyatt is a global initiative designed to accelerate and increase professional growth opportunities for female employees at Hyatt. Hyatt also announced the launch of its seventeenth chapter for Women@Hyatt, set to take off in Dubai this year.

Founded in 2012, the initiative includes five active country ‘Chapters’ in the Middle East region including Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan each spearheaded by female employees. Women@Hyatt Chapters are country-based, city-based, or functional-focused networking groups supporting women and are based on voluntary formation and participation.

Katrin Melle, Regional Vice President of DEI and Talent, Europe Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, commented, “It is truly inspiring to see the growth of Women@Hyatt across the EAME regional division. I am very proud that our teams brought our commitment to life, with these initiatives in Abu Dhabi last week not only demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and community engagement, but also highlighting the importance of supporting women in the workplace."

The events at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl welcomed Women@Hyatt members from across EAME and more than 300 Hyatt colleagues from across the Commercial Services EAME division in the company participated in activities that are part of World of Care, Hyatt’s global ESG program. World of Care brings Hyatt’s purpose of care to life through planned initiatives in advancing care for the planet, people and responsible business. Hyatt organized a World of Care activity in partnership with Companies for Good, to participate in creating sustainable care products such as deodorants, lip balms, and perfumes specifically tailored for female workers in Abu Dhabi. This initiative reflects Hyatt's commitment to promoting wellness and sustainability, while supporting local communities in which they operate.

To further demonstrate Hyatt’s commitment to sustainability under World of Care, over 40 colleagues also participated in a mangrove tree planting activity at Jubail Island Park. Hyatt's contribution in this initiative aligns with the government's efforts to preserve and increase these critical ecosystems, as mangrove forests play a vital role in protecting coastlines, providing habitats for diverse marine life, and mitigating climate change impacts.

With 29 branded properties in the Middle East, Hyatt is committed to supporting local communities, while championing female colleagues and empowering their professional growth to become future hospitality leaders in the region.

