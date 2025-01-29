UAE – Hyatt announced that the company’s current pipeline across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EAME) is set to expand its brand presence in 13 new markets where there are no Hyatt hotels currently between 2025 and 2028.

These significant expansion plans follow a strong year for Hyatt in the EAME region. According to Hyatt’s Q3 2024 earnings, Hyatt hotels in Middle East and Africa reported growth across key metrics, RevPAR (+4.9%), ADR (+3.0%), and occupancy (+1.2pts).

“Since 2017, we have strategically expanded our global portfolio by nearly 90% to over 1,350 properties. It is inspiring to see the EAME region continue to thoughtfully add hotels in markets that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, owners, and investors,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. “Our accelerated expansion is a testament to Hyatt’s strength in luxury, lifestyle, and all-inclusive hospitality. As we continue to deliver on our promise of intentional growth, we are confident in the continued bright future ahead across the EAME region.”

Hyatt’s pipeline in EAME includes projects in new Middle Eastern destinations such as AlUla and Magna, NEOM’s coastal destination, in Saudi Arabia, as well as projects set to debut in new European and African markets like Estonia, Iceland, Romania, Cape Verde, and Mauritius. Previously revealed luxury and lifestyle properties such as Park Hyatt Johannesburg, Andaz Doha, and Miraval The Red Sea are all part of Hyatt’s plans to add 50 new hotels in these segments globally by 2026.

As of September 30, 2024, Hyatt’s portfolio in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East spans over 200 properties and 45,000+ rooms across 40+ countries, having tripled its portfolio in the past ten years across the Middle East region.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Hyatt Place AlUla recently announced and set for 2025 opening

In key growth markets like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hyatt is set to triple its number of hotel rooms across the country by 2030, and by the end of 2026, expects to have opened three new properties, including Hyatt Place AlUla, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, and Miraval The Red Sea, which will mark the wellness brand’s highly awaited first international debut outside the U.S.

Hyatt recently announced it has entered into a management agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) for the first Hyatt-branded hotel in AlUla, expected to open by end of 2025. Hyatt Place AlUla will add a total of 215 keys to the Hyatt room portfolio in Saudi Arabia and provide a new destination of choice for World of Hyatt members and guests visiting the region.

