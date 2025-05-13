Cairo – Al Baraka Bank-Egypt delivered robust financial performance during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to its standalone financial statements.

Net profits after tax reached EGP 959 million, marking a 73% year-on-year (YoY) leap. This performance led to a 47% rise in total operating income, which recorded EGP 2.16 billion as of 31 March 2025.

The bank generated 35% YoY higher net revenue from funds at EGP 1.81 billion in Q1-25, posting a 164% hike in net income from fees, commissions, and other operating income, which reached EGP 357 million.

Total assets rose by 5.10% to EGP 134.30 billion by the end of March 2025, compared to the end of 2024. Customer deposits grew by 5.60% to EGP 112.60 billion.

Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, stated: “The well-balanced performance across all indicators reflects our deep commitment to a vision that empowers individuals and enhances business competitiveness through innovative banking solutions."

"It also reaffirms our position as a financial institution striving to be an active partner in driving the Egyptian economy forward,” Hegazy added.

In 2024, Al Baraka Bank-Egypt’s consolidated net profits hit EGP 3 billion, up from EGP 2.21 billion a year earlier.

Source: Mubasher

