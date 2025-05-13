Hoxton Wealth, the Dubai-based international financial advisory firm, has launched two major upgrades to its fast-growing wealth app: a redesigned onboarding journey and a fully personalised dashboard — both designed to help users take control of their financial lives more easily, right from the start.

These updates are part of Hoxton’s ongoing commitment to creating a simpler, smarter, and more user-focused experience. Whether users are existing clients or exploring the platform for the first time, the changes aim to deliver faster value and deeper engagement.

“Our mission has always been to give people clarity and confidence in their financial decisions,” said Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth. “These improvements are all about reducing friction and putting users in control — guided by what we’ve heard directly from them.”

The updated onboarding helps users understand what the app can do for them and tailors the journey based on their profile. For Hoxton clients, that means a more pre-loaded, personalised setup; for non-clients, a smoother introduction and easier first steps to start tracking their wealth.

The redesigned dashboard makes day-to-day financial management more intuitive, bringing key insights to the surface and guiding users on what to do next. With better visuals, new shortcuts, and smarter personalisation, the app is now even more aligned with how people actually manage their money.

Launched just over a year ago, the Hoxton Wealth App is a free platform that brings together every part of a user’s financial life — across currencies, asset types, and geographies — into one clear, accessible place.

Key features include:

• A full view of your financial life in one place, from assets to liabilities

• Connections to over 14,000 financial institutions worldwide via open banking

• Real-time tracking across currencies, geographies, and asset types

• A personalised watchlist so users can focus on what matters most

• A powerful planning tool — Wealth Flow — that helps users project future income needs based on their financial goals and current assets

All data is fully encrypted, and only users have access to their information. The app is available on both mobile and web and users can download it in Apple Store or Play Store.

As Hoxton Wealth approaches 10,000 users, these updates mark another step in building a more empowering, globally minded wealth experience for all.