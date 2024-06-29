DUBAI, UAE – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has acquired the me and all hotels brand from Lindner Hotels AG (Lindner) to unlock growth in new European markets and build on Hyatt’s strong momentum in the region. This move builds on the successful strategic collaboration that Hyatt and Lindner entered into in 2022, which significantly increased Hyatt’s brand footprint in Germany and Europe, with the subsequent integration of most Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels into the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Following the transaction, me and all hotels, which is currently a nested brand within Hyatt’s JdV by Hyatt brand, will become a standalone brand within Hyatt’s global lifestyle portfolio, which has quintupled in rooms between 2017 and the end of 2023.

Since launching in 2016 as Lindner Hotels & Resorts’ urban lifestyle sister brand, the me and all hotels portfolio has grown to six hotels and 1,000+ rooms in central city locations across Germany, which are currently included in Hyatt’s inventory. The brand has a healthy pipeline, combining conversions and new builds in key destinations including Berlin (slated to open in 2024), Hamburg, Leipzig and Stuttgart (all expected to open in 2026). Hyatt’s pipeline includes 1,000 me and all hotel rooms, with additional development deals in various stages of negotiation for destinations outside of Germany. The me and all hotels brand combines outstanding guest satisfaction with a conversion-friendly development model in the desirable upscale lifestyle space, positioning it for scale and accelerated expansion across Europe and beyond.

“The Lindner team has built an incredible brand with me and all hotels, and we believe the brand has great potential for expansion across Europe and other global markets,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, SVP Development EAME, Hyatt. “Our collaboration with Lindner was a significant step forward for our distribution in the EAME region, expanding our brand footprint and offering many new locations to our 46 million World of Hyatt members. We look forward to driving further growth for Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio with me and all hotels – together with Lindner as well as other development partners and franchisees, across Europe and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our successful collaboration and shift into high-growth gear for me and all hotels, backed by Hyatt’s global distribution engine,” said Arno Schwalie, Chief Executive Officer, Lindner. “The combination of the successful work we have done to launch and position the brand in Germany, its vibrant pipeline, and the potential for growth as part of Hyatt makes us confident that what has become a beloved lifestyle brand in Germany will soon shine on the global stage.”

me and all hotels combine central locations, urban design, leading-edge technology and vibrant public spaces. With casual flair, they appeal especially to city and business travelers as well as urban locals by enabling both social interaction and productive co-working sessions. Local heroes from the areas of gastronomy, music, art and start-ups provide constantly new, individual experiences with pop-up kitchens, a wide variety of events and sustainable products.

The transaction closed on June 28, 2024.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About me and all hotels

me and all hotels, a boutique lifestyle brand created by the Lindner Hotel Group, are designed for city and business travelers as well as urban locals. With an urban, casual, and informal vibe, the hotels emphasize sustainability. They offer a vibrant atmosphere where living, working, and communication converge. The heart of each hotel features a seamless fusion of check-in, bar, lounge, and co-working spaces. Their design blends professionalism, individuality, luxury, and coziness with cutting-edge technology. Through the "local heroes" concept, local partners in gastronomy, music, art, sports, and startups deliver unique experiences such as pop-up kitchens, diverse events, and sustainable products. Me and all hotels are centrally located in Duesseldorf, Mainz, Hanover, Kiel, and Ulm. Further information: https://meandallhotels.com/

About Lindner Hotels AG

As the Lindner Hotel Group, Lindner Hotels AG operates 34 hotels under four distinct brands in eight European countries and the USA. Six further hotels are currently in construction or being realized. The group employs around 2,500 people and expects to generate sales of around 330 million euros in 2024.

The Lindner Hotel Group operates Lindner Hotels & Resorts and me and all hotels, which have been part of JdV by Hyatt since 2022. The affiliation strengthens the company's international growth and is also part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which offers guests access to a global range of personalized experiences.

Since May 2024, Lindner Hotel Group has taken over exceptional vacation hotel properties and expanded its brand portfolio to include the 7Pines Hotels & Resorts brand. 7Pines Resort Ibiza, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, and SCHLOSS Roxburghe in Scotland are part of Destination by Hyatt, a collection of independent hotels with individual designs that harmonize with their surroundings.

Arno Schwalie is Chairman of the Board and CEO of Lindner Hotels AG, founded in 1973 by architect Otto Lindner and is still family-owned. Together with Stefanie Brandes (COO) and Frank Lindner (CTO), he forms the Management Board of Lindner Hotels AG.

Further information: www.lindnerhotelgroup.com

