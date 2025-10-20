London — Humanoid, a UK-based AI and robotics company, announced a strategic partnership with QSS AI & Robotics, Saudi Arabia’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence company pioneering the localization of advanced technologies under Vision 2030. By combining Humanoid’s product innovation with QSS’s deep regional expertise, infrastructure, and government partnerships, the collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment and local manufacturing of humanoid robots across the Kingdom.

Under the agreement, QSS AI & Robotics will serve as Humanoid’s exclusive commercial, distribution, and localization partner in Saudi Arabia. The partnership will focus on introducing, deploying, and supporting Humanoid’s robots across key sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, retail, and infrastructure.

Humanoid & QSS, together, will co-develop a localized market-entry strategy, ensuring full alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its national digital transformation roadmap.

As part of the collaboration, QSS will utilize its state-of-the-art Robotics Factory in Riyadh, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, to explore localized assembly, customization, and support operations for Humanoid. This will enable sustainable scaling, cost efficiency, and faster market delivery.

The partners have also agreed on a non-binding pre-order framework of up to 10,000 humanoid units for the Saudi clients over the next five years, marking one of the largest potential humanoid deployments in the Middle East.

To further promote innovation and engagement, Humanoid and QSS will establish a flagship “Humanoid Lounge” in Riyadh, a co-branded experience centre that will showcase Humanoid’s latest robotics platforms. The lounge will feature live demos, customer experiences, and educational sessions, serving as a hub for collaboration and inspiration on the future of robotics in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia represents one of the most forward-looking markets in the world when it comes to innovation,” said Artem Sokolov, founder of Humanoid. “This partnership is our first step into the MENA region, a market with immense potential for large-scale adoption of humanoid robots. Together with QSS, we aim to bring humanoid robotics from concept to reality, driving efficiency, safety, and progress across industries".

“This partnership reinforces our mission to localize global technology within Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Elie Metri, CEO of QSS AI & Robotics. “By combining Humanoid’s world-class engineering with our local manufacturing capabilities, ecosystem, and government alignment, we’re paving the way for a new era of humanoid robotics made, developed, and deployed from the heart of Saudi Arabia.”