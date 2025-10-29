Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HUMAIN, a global AI company building the full AI stack and backed by the Public Investment Fund, today at the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) a strategic partnership with Replit, the fastest growing agentic AI software creation platform, to empower a new generation of AI-native developers across a variety of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

This announcement comes after the launch of HUMAIN in May 2025, where the partnership with Replit was originally announced during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum. The collaboration is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s vision to nurture homegrown AI talent, aiming to turn the Kingdom into a “Nation of AI Coders,” where every student, entrepreneur, small business, and enterprise knowledge worker can build applications from natural language. Together, HUMAIN and Replit are on a mission to make coding as natural as writing, enabling developers across the region to build, deploy, and scale software powered by AI.

Replit is an enterprise-ready agentic AI software creation platform enables any person, regardless of experience, to build software for their personal life or business. The partnership highlights early enterprise adoption in government, education, and financial services, demonstrating that the platform is no longer just for hobbyists but ready for production-grade use.

This long-term partnership combines HUMAIN’s deep AI ecosystem with Replit’s developer platform to establish the foundation for regional AI sovereignty and innovation. By fostering local talent, supporting sovereign AI infrastructure, and enabling GCC nations to build their own software future, the collaboration sets the stage for a new era of AI-driven growth across the region.

Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, said “This partnership is deeply personal for me. The first version of Replit was built in the Middle East, and now we’re coming full circle to help empower a new generation of AI coders here. Together with HUMAIN, we’re making it possible for anyone in the GCC, from students to enterprises, to go from idea to working software using natural language. This is how we unlock a true AI-native developer movement and build the foundation for the region’s software future.”

“This partnership will shape the future of the digital economy in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC. Together with Replit, we are building the foundation for sovereign AI innovation, empowering every student, developer, and enterprise to create with AI. Our vision is to make the Kingdom a true ‘Nation of AI Coders,’ where innovation is born locally and scales globally.”

This initiative represents a milestone in HUMAIN’s mission to democratize AI and developer tools, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for AI innovation and a breeding ground for the next generation of AI coders.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world’s most advanced Arabic LLM built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

About Replit:

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. With millions of users worldwide and over 500,000 professional users, Replit is democratizing software development by removing traditional barriers to application creation. The company has grown from $3M to $250M in ARR in the past 14 months. Founded by Amjad Masad, the first version of Replit was written in Jordan. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, United States.