Dubai, UAE : Hub71 startup Ovasave, the pioneering platform dedicated to women’s fertility and hormone health, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its Fertility Your Way Campaign. This initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE and is designed to educate women on the importance of fertility awareness and offers critical insights into their reproductive health. The campaign held from September 16th to September 25th, attracted thousands of women to the Ovasave Fertility Bus, which traveled across key community hubs, offering over 500 women an Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) test - a simple way to check their egg reserve.

The Fertility Your Way Campaign was born out of Ovasave’s belief that there is no singular path when it comes to fertility. “At Ovasave, we believe that women deserve to make informed decisions about their fertility,” said Torkia Mahloul, Co-Founder of Ovasave. “This campaign was about making fertility care approachable and accessible, helping women understand that as long as they are empowered with the right knowledge, they can decide for themselves what fertility journey is right for them. The conversations we’ve had with women during this campaign have shown us how much of a need there is for fertility education and support in the region.”

The campaign focused on increasing awareness about early AMH testing, fertility preservation options such as egg freezing, and providing clear, reliable information about fertility care. Women visiting the bus were able to discuss their fertility concerns, take the AMH test to assess their egg reserve, and access resources about fertility preservation and treatment options.

The Ovasave fertility bus made stops in key communities across the UAE, including DIFC, Central Park Towers, Etihad, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, ADGM, and Alserkal Avenue, allowing women in different areas to participate in this life-changing initiative. Thanks to an extensive digital campaign and the support of our sponsors, Merck and Dubai Investments, we have reached over half a million women, further spreading the vital message about the importance of early fertility testing and reproductive health.

“We are proud to have been part of such an impactful initiative, availing these fertility screenings in an accessible and convenient approach to empower more females to take charge of their reproductive health and make informed decisions on family planning” said Ahmed Aboelfadl, Merck Gulf General Manager, one of the campaign’s sponsors. “At Merck, we are committed to advancing women’s health and providing them with the tools they need to make the right health decisions, in support of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

The Fertility Your Way Campaign has been a monumental step in shifting the narrative around fertility health in the UAE. “We’ve seen firsthand the difference it makes when women are provided with clear, accessible information about their fertility,” concluded Torkia Mahloul.