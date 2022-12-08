Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and The Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation (MiSK Foundation) have partnered to ease international market access for startups and technology companies between Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will benefit founders seeking a soft-landing into the Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi technology ecosystem, with access to value creation programs, incentives and investors, corporate and government partners. Through Hub71 and MiSK’s extensive partner networks, high growth tech companies will gain easier access to Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem or Saudi Arabia’s thriving market with dedicated relocation service support covering, visas, licensing, and introductions to investors and partners for fundraising opportunities to support business development and ease the startup journey.

Talent development is also a key aspect of the partnership, providing founders with the ability to take advantage of talent sourcing programs, workshops, masterclasses, and training provided at MiSK Foundation in Riyadh, and the opportunity to collaborate with Hub71 and MiSK’s university partners.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: “The partnership with MiSK Foundation supports our efforts to drive the growth of our tech companies and provide value for founders in the region, building on the UAE’s deep relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi both present attractive opportunities for ambitious founders seeking a launchpad into global markets. We are confident that the companies will capitalize on this partnership, making it easier to setup and grow in both economies.”

Through the new cross-border partnership, startups in both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi will gain office space and referrals where additional support is required to support relocation efforts.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

