UAE – Under the theme of "Unleash Digital", Huawei will have its largest-ever participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, demonstrating its commitment to the regional and global technology platform. The company has committed to being the Diamond Sponsor of the show, adding further support to the region's ICT ecosystem.

Huawei's elevated presence comes amid increased investment in the Middle East Region digital economy, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies. It reflects Huawei's efforts to bring technological advances to even more industries and create new value by helping governments and enterprises go digital while operating more intelligently and achieving sustainability.

Steven Yi, Huawei Middle East and Africa President, said, "The digital age has brought unprecedented upgrades to our lives and continues to revolutionize businesses’ efficiency and services’ quality. At GITEX GLOBAL, we will demonstrate to our customers and partners how our capabilities can inspire change in their specific domains. We look forward to engaging with the regional and global ecosystem as we explore new ways to transform various industries digitally."

At GITEX GLOBAL, Huawei plans to showcase its newest end-to-end products, solutions and advanced ICT technologies, focusing on 5.5G, AI, digital power, cybersecurity, cloud, and industry applications designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios and sectors such as government, utilities, oil and gas, transportation and finance, hence creating new value and addressing government national digital transformation goals. The company will also reveal its latest solutions and technological updates that can address climate change and drive clean energy development.

We have always believed that the biggest value Huawei can bring to advance the green agenda is to use continuous technology innovation to help all industries enhance ICT infrastructure energy efficiency and achieve low-carbon development. Huawei's vision is to integrate digital and power electronics technologies, develop green power, and enable energy digitalization for a better, greener future.

In Cloud, Huawei will showcase its Everything-as-a-Service model that envisions a future where all infrastructure and applications will be cloud-based. At the booth, guests can explore how cloud can be incorporated into industry solutions in government and enterprises, boosting the cloud ecosystem in the Middle East through more open collaborations.

In cybersecurity, Huawei will reiterate the importance of a secure-by-design principle that considers security not as an added-on feature but a fundamental part of the product blueprint, a common challenge that all stakeholders – including governments, industry and standards organizations, enterprises, technology suppliers, and consumers – have a shared responsibility to confront.

As a global ICT leader, Huawei will continue boosting economic growth, creating employment opportunities and enabling the digital transformation of industries across the Middle East and the world. Huawei will support local and regional industry ecosystems and SMEs while developing digital talents in all our markets. We will continue creating shared value and driving sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem.

Huawei will host a series of conferences throughout the week that add new value to partners and customers. The annual Huawei Innovation Day returns for the second year, covering the entire Middle East and Africa. It will take place on October 11th in Al Multaqua Ballroom at the DWTC in collaboration with the Arab ICT Organization (AICTO) under the theme of "Collaboration to Unleash Innovation for Sustainable Digital Future". The sessions will cover themes such as Green ICT for the sustainable future of sectors and industries and the ICT talent ecosystem, nurturing future digital leaders and empowering women in ICT in the MEA region.

The Huawei Middle East and Africa Carrier Enterprise Business Summit will take place on Day 2 of GITEX Global at the Al Multaqua Ballroom, under the theme 'Unleash Digital Services, Grow Enterprise Business. During the conference, Huawei will share its strategy in supporting carrier partners to quickly build and deliver various managed digital service offerings to meet the different vertical sector customers' needs, invite carriers and Managed Service partners (MSP) to showcase their business achievements and help them make breakthroughs in enterprise business, strengthening collaborations to drive the telecom ecosystem for shared success in the middle east region.

The Huawei Developer Summit will take place on Day 3 at the Al Multaqua Ballroom, bringing together consumer cloud-related startups, developers, and the Harmony ecosystem to explore the latest in HarmonyOS, smart homes, smart homes, and smart offices, HMS Core, and more.

Huawei also brings its Huawei Connect series of global events to Dubai for the first time, which will take place in Madinat Jumeirah on October 12. This year, Huawei's annual flagship event is bringing industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world together to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, it will also outline initiatives that can help build the ICT ecosystems capable of advancing common barriers in digital transformation and boosting digital economies. Additionally, the "Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit MEA: Inspire Innovation with Everything as a Service" will take place at Huawei Connect aiming at fully leveraging cloud native technologies to achieve high-quality and efficient digital transformation.

In addition to Huawei’s own events, Huawei executives will participate in various keynotes and panel discussions throughout GITEX GLOBAL. These include sessions organized around cybersecurity, smart cities, Edtech, the future roadmap for 5G technology and mobility.

Located in Za'abeel Hall 1, Huawei's presence at GITEX Global is one of the largest this year. Supported by our esteemed partners as Diamond Sponsors Gulf Applications (GAPP) & Redington, Gold Sponsors 2B Innovations, Al Rostamani Communications, Enterprise Systems, Foresight Technology & Mindware, Silver Sponsors Advanced Technology Consultancy, G2K, Visiontech & Tamdeed Projects

Visit us at GITEX Global to experience the latest technology innovations and join us together to fully Unleash Digital. For more information about Huawei’s participation at GITEX, please visit the Huawei GITEX website: https://e.huawei.com/ae/special_topic/event/gitex/2022 and Huawei Connect Dubai would be livestreamed online, to register for the livestream, please visit: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect/dubai

