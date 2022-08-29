Deng: Our leading energy solutions showcased during the expo are in support of the state’s strategy to digitally transform the energy sector

Cairo: Huawei Technologies, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, participated in The Solar Show MENA 2022 held on August 28-29 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). Huawei showcased a string of its cutting-edge energy solutions and provided onsite workshop training and exchanged knowledge during the expo. The participation confirms on Huawei’s vision to build a low-carbon smart society, contributing to achieve Egypt’s mix energy strategy 2035, in line with Egypt’s preparation for hosting COP27.

Huawei’s dedicated booth unveiled its latest "FusionSolar" Smart PV solutions integrating digital and power electronics technologies. Huawei’s AI and IoT powered solutions are efficient, easy-to-install, safe and reliable, hence helping to achieve a better ROI with higher yields and lower maintenance cost.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mr. Joey Deng, CEO of Huawei Egypt Digital Power Group, participated in the panel discussion entitled “Egypt's 2035 energy mix vision: what's to be expected?”, during which he highlighted the state’s efforts to digitally transform the energy sector using cutting-edge technologies to achieve sustainability and diversify energy resources.

“Egypt is one of the most potential solar markets in the region with its unique energy hub proposition and location. Huawei is committed to consistently investing R&D to develop the necessary solutions in order to build a sustainable low-carbon society. Our leading energy solutions showcased during the expo are in support of the Egypt’s strategy to digitally transform the energy sector, achieve an optimal energy mix and increase the supply of electricity generated from renewable sources; leveraging the state’s Energy Mix Strategy 2035 and National Climate Change Strategy 2050 together with Egyptian customers and partners.” Joey Deng, CEO of Huawei Egypt Digital Power Group, said.

During the technical seminar entitled “Solar energy in Egypt - Drivers, Challenges and Solutions”, Mr. Atef Marzouk, Senior Energy Consultant, NA Digital Power Business, gave a keynote confirming Huawei’s vision for the solar energy future in Egypt, saying: “We are keen to deepen our cooperation with both public and private sectors to create a low-carbon green future and support Egypt’s commitment to diversifying the new and renewable energy resources. We are also committed to providing our partners with state-of-the-art energy solutions, thus, contributing to boosting digitization and enabling the shift to renewable energy, in light of Egypt’s sustainability strategy.”

As one of the most prominent renewable energy events in the region, the trade expo for MENA's solar and renewable energy market “The Solar Show” hosted the industry leading experts to inspire and exchange knowledge as well as showcase disruptive solutions that are on par with the latest global cutting-edge tech advancements and opportunities.

