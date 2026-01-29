Ajman Bank’s full year net profit for 2025 rose by 25% to AED 500 million ($136.15 million), driven by higher non-funded income and positive performance in core businesses.

The listed lender posted total revenues of AED 1.7 billion, up 10% from a year ago. Total assets went up by 44% to AED 32.9 billion, while non-funded income jumped by 37% to AED 262 million.

Customer deposits also surged by 40% to AED 26.6 billion, while customer financing climbed by 39% to AED 21.4 billion.

The bank’s non-performing financing ratio dropped to 7%, an improvement of 288 bps, while cost-to-income ratio also improved to 45.9 % and return on equity rose to 15.2%.

The bank has proposed a 50% cash dividend to shareholders.

