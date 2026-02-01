Arab Bank Group achieved strong financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2025, with a net profit after tax USD 1130 million compared to USD 1007 million in 2024, reflecting a growth of 12%. The Group’s equity position also reflects financial stability and resilience, standing at USD 13.2 billion at year-end.

The impressive results were driven by growth across various business segments and geographic markets, leveraging the Group’s core strengths and sustainable growth strategy. Operating revenue grew by 6% to around USD 3.6 billion. Loans increased by 8% to USD 41.2 billion, leading to growth in total assets of 10% to reach USD 78.2 billion, while customer deposits increased by 10% to reach USD 57.2 billion.

Based on this performance, the Board of Directors has recommended to the shareholders the distribution of 40% cash dividends.

Commenting on these results, Mr. Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arab Bank, stated: "Building on Arab Bank’s long track record of achievements, the Group delivered outstanding results in 2025. The Bank continued to achieve growth in operating profits across many regions where it operates, generating sustainable returns for its shareholders. This was clearly supported by the diversification of its business activities, products and services, and revenue streams."

Mr. Masri added that Arab Bank Group continued to pursue growth, noting that in 2025, Arab Bank Iraq officially commenced its banking operations in Iraq, and we are looking forward to the promising potential in the Iraqi Market.

Mr. Masri noted that the launch of the Bank’s refreshed brand identity in 2025 marked a defining milestone in its journey. He highlighted that while firmly rooted in a legacy dating back to 1930, this evolution represents a confident step forward – simpler, bolder and digitally focused – aimed at strengthening the Bank’s connection with diverse audiences, including younger generations. He added that the refreshed brand identity reinforces Arab Bank’s position as modern, dynamic and digitally empowered institution, well positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers across industries and markets in an increasingly fast-changing world.

Ms. Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer of Arab Bank, stated that the strong results achieved by Arab Bank in 2025 were driven by notable growth in diversified income sources across its main business sectors and markets, in addition to a disciplined approach to cost and risk management. The Bank achieved sustainable growth in net operating profit driven by both interest and non-interest income contribution as a result of revenue diversification, growth in lending and efficient management of liquidity and funding sources, benefiting from its presence in the GCC and international markets.

Ms. Sadik added that the Bank continued to record strong performance indicators, along with improvements in credit quality of its portfolio where coverage ratio for non-performing loans exceeds 100%. Ms. Sadik pointed out that the Bank maintains high liquidity levels, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 72%, as well as a strong capital base, with the majority held as core capital. The Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stands at 17% according to Basel III standards, exceeding the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Jordan.

Ms. Sadik highlighted that the Bank is advancing its digital transformation and gradually embedding artificial intelligence in its operating model. This strategy underscores the Bank’s dedication to customer-centricity and operational excellence to create seamless, personalized customer experiences while minimizing manual intervention and mitigating operational risks.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector

The Bank’s 2025 financial statements are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan.