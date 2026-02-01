Kuwait: The Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the successful conclusion of its participation as a Gold Sponsor of GCC Connect E2I – Entrepreneurs to Investors Forum, held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait. The forum convened entrepreneurs, investors, venture capital firms, and key decision-makers from across Kuwait and the GCC to accelerate the growth of startups and foster innovation. It was held under the patronage of H.E. the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and featured a distinguished lineup of regional and international speakers.

The forum focused on creating partnership opportunities between investors and startup founders, while highlighting successful GCC-based entrepreneurial stories. It addressed key themes including digital transformation, the development of a sustainable innovation ecosystem, mechanisms for financing startups, and the role of institutions in supporting economic growth, reflecting the region’s strategic shift toward a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. The forum also served as a regional platform for dialogue on cross-border investment opportunities and innovation frameworks, reinforcing Markaz’s contribution to the GCC’s integrated economic vision. Furthermore, the conference highlighted practical approaches to enhancing public–private collaboration, expanding access to capital, and enabling innovation-led investments across priority sectors.

Commenting on Markaz’s participation, Mr. Ahmed Al-Falah, Managing Director, Investment Banking at Markaz said: “Innovation requires a strong infrastructure that brings together capital, talent, regulatory clarity, and institutional support. Platforms such as GCC Connect E2I play a vital role in connecting entrepreneurs with investors and enabling constructive dialogue that supports long-term economic growth. The forum also underscored the importance of equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs with the tools, capital, and institutional frameworks needed to scale innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.”

Markaz’s sponsorship aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which emphasizes support for entrepreneurship, innovation, and knowledge-sharing, while reinforcing the company’s objectives of strategic engagement and thought leadership within the regional financial and investment landscape. The participation further reflects Markaz’s role as a strategic connector between innovative enterprises and institutional capital, contributing to the continued development of the regional investment ecosystem.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.61 billion (USD 5.28 billion) as of 30 September 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

