Kuwait: As part of its leading role in advancing Kuwait’s digital transformation ecosystem, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced its participation as the Main Partner of the National Forum for Transport and Smart Services (NFTSS). The forum is organized by ALGAS Events, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and The General Traffic Department under the patronage of His Excellency the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah.

The one-day forum is scheduled to take place on 3 February at the Four Seasons Hotel, bringing together experts from both the public and private sectors. Participants will include government officials and decision-makers, representatives from online ordering platforms, transport and logistics companies, as well as technology innovators, entrepreneurs, academics, and a distinguished group of specialists.

This partnership reflects talabat’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with government entities and working closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure alignment of efforts and support the balanced and sustainable growth of the sector. It also underscores the company’s dedication to adopting smart technologies and solutions as a core pillar of its operations, contributing to improved working environments and enhanced quality of professional life for delivery riders. This comes in parallel with talabat’s ongoing role in promoting road safety and contributing to a safer environment for all road users.

On this occasion, Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait, said: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior at this national forum. At talabat, we firmly believe that the smart services sector is a key pillar of Kuwait’s non-oil economy. Our commitment goes beyond service delivery to actively contributing to the development of governance frameworks that ensure sector sustainability and the safety of all road users.”

He added: “This partnership reflects talabat’s vision of transitioning from a ‘traditional operating model’ to a ‘sustainable partnership model,’ through which the company leverages its smart solutions and institutional expertise to help build a safer and more efficient transport ecosystem, enhance quality of life for citizens and residents, and uphold the highest standards of road safety.”

The forum’s agenda includes a keynote address by Abdullah Al-Mansour titled “From Governance to Sustainability,” alongside the participation of Amal Bukhamseen, Corporate Affairs Manager at talabat Kuwait, in a panel discussion entitled “Regulation, Legislation, and Collective Responsibility,” during which she will highlight the company’s experience and practical expertise in this field.

The forum will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and experts, including Brigadier Khaled Abdullah Al-Adwani, Assistant Director General of the General Traffic Department for Education and Coordination Affairs; Eng. Mohammed Al-Mansouri, Road Safety Awareness Specialist at the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi; and Dr. Rami Al-Sahhar, Managing Director and Technology Consultant at Protiviti, alongside a number of local and international specialists.

Discussions throughout the forum will cover a range of key topics, most notably road safety within the framework of Kuwait Vision 2035, relevant regulatory and legislative frameworks, traffic violations and modern penalty systems, principles of corporate responsibility and governance, applications of smart technologies, and global best practices. Participants will also review successful international case studies with the aim of identifying practical, implementable solutions that enhance safety standards, improve operational efficiency, and elevate service quality in Kuwait.

It is worth noting that talabat continues to play an active role in national initiatives aimed at improving working conditions and enhancing quality of life for delivery riders, most notably through its pivotal contribution to the success of the National Road Safety Week. This forms part of a strategic collaboration led by the company in partnership with several government entities and prominent community institutions, including the Ministry of Interior, the National Bureau of Human Rights, and logistics sector partners.

The company also remains committed to launching seasonal initiatives and awareness campaigns designed to enhance the rider experience, such as providing air-conditioned rest stations during the summer, conducting regular medical checkups, and organizing first-aid workshops—demonstrating its ongoing dedication to the health and safety of all its workforce.