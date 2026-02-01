Signed during the ISPOR UAE Chapter 2026 Conference in Abu Dhabi, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) coincides with the launch of Arcera’s breakthrough antibiotic in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s focus on antimicrobial resistance, healthcare innovation, and value-based decision-making.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Arcera Life Sciences (“Arcera”), a global life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, today announced the signing of a strategic MoU with ISPOR UAE Chapter[1] to advance healthcare innovation in the UAE and the launch of a breakthrough intravenous antibiotic to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). This is a major milestone in Arcera’s mission to enable patient access to innovative therapies and improve healthcare outcomes.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is classified by the World Health Organization as a top global public health threat[2]; in 2021 alone, an estimated 1.14 million[3] deaths were directly attributed to bacterial AMR. Without urgent intervention, a cumulative 39 million deaths[4] directly linked to bacterial AMR are forecasted globally in the next 25 years - the equivalent of around 3 deaths every minute. Global economic forecasts by the World Bank also indicate that rising AMR could contribute to up to $3.4 trillion[5] in annual global GDP losses by 2030 due to healthcare costs, productivity loss, and economic disruption. In the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR), there are 380,000[6] deaths that were associated with and around 92,800 deaths directly attributable to AMR in 2021.

Arcera is taking decisive action to address the challenge posed by AMR. The company is introducing a breakthrough intravenous antibiotic that restores efficacy against multidrug-resistant bacteria, including Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase (ESBL)-producing pathogens, offering physicians a new treatment option. The innovative therapy is aligned with the UAE’s national antimicrobial stewardship programs aimed at preserving last-line medical agents. Arcera has significantly advanced its efforts to secure regulatory approval and prepare for the launch of the antibiotic across the GCC, while also progressing registration plans for South Africa, where regulatory approval is expected in early 2027, reinforcing its commitment to improving patient outcomes and ensuring timely access to life-saving therapies.

Accelerating innovation across the UAE’s healthcare sector

To advance its mission of enabling access to such innovative therapies, Arcera has signed a strategic MoU with ISPOR UAE Chapter, the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research globally, at the ISPOR UAE Chapter 2026 Conference.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for cooperation between the two organizations, focused on advancing health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and health technology assessment (HTA) in the UAE. Through this partnership, Arcera and ISPOR UAE Chapter will work together to enhance research capabilities, build national expertise, and support evidence-based decision-making.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare policy, improving patient access to innovative therapies, and supporting the UAE’s ambition to become a global leader in healthcare excellence and life sciences. Under the agreement, Arcera and ISPOR UAE Chapter will also collaborate to promote capacity building, career development, and mentorship.

Speaking at the signing, Isabel Afonso, Chief Executive Officer of Arcera Life Sciences, said: “Building future-ready healthcare systems requires trusted partnerships and the right policy frameworks to translate science into real-world impact. This partnership with ISPOR UAE Chapter reflects our shared commitment to advancing health economics, outcomes research, and health technology assessment in the UAE. Together, we aim to strengthen decision-making, support sustainable healthcare investment, and ensure that patients receive timely access to advanced treatments.”

Prof. Nadia AL Mazrouei, ISPOR UAE Chapter President, added: “We are pleased to welcome Arcera as a strategic partner in our mission to improve healthcare decision-making. The UAE is a rapidly evolving market for health technology, and by combining ISPOR UAE Chapter’s global network and resources with Arcera’s regional leadership, we can more effectively address the unique challenges of this landscape and promote excellence in research and policy.”

Strategic Leadership and Policy Dialogue

As part of the conference program, Isabel Afonso also participated in a panel discussion titled 'Securing the Future: Policies to Strengthen Healthcare for the Next Generation in the Middle East and Africa Region.'

The session featured a distinguished lineup of global experts, including Prof. Jeonghoon Ahn, Professor, Ewha Womans University; Associate Fellow at South Korea’s National Evidence-based Healthcare Collaborating Agency (NECA); Prof. Nadia Al Mazrouei, ISPOR 2026 Conference President, ISPOR UAE Chapter President, Expert Advisory Board Panel, Associate Professor at Sharjah University, Vice President FIP International, and President of Pharmacists Association; Dr. Omar Dabbous, Chief Medical Officer, USA’s Access Forum Ensuring Equitable Access in a Constrained World; Mr. Pedro Matos Rosa, Managing Director Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine GULF; and Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of Reference National Laboratory, Drug Department, Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE). . The dialogue focused on creating robust policy frameworks that promote innovation while ensuring long-term system sustainability, closely aligning with Arcera’s vision of a resilient, patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

About Arcera Life Sciences

Arcera Life Sciences is a global life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Our purpose is to enable longer and healthier lives while creating sustainable growth. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize a broad range of innovative and proven medicines in key international markets. With a large footprint reaching patients in over 120 markets, and manufacturing and packaging facilities in eight countries, we offer more than 2,000 medicines across various therapeutic areas worldwide. Arcera was established by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, to realize Abu Dhabi's ambition as a global leader in innovative and sustainable healthcare.

To learn more about Arcera, visit www.arceralifesciences.com.

For media inquiries, please contact media@arceralifesciences.com

[1] ISPOR UAE Chapter: ispor-uae.com/

[2] WHO R&D: www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-EMP-IAU-2017.12

[3] Article - Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance 1990–2021: a systematic analysis with forecasts to 2050:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0140673624018671

[4]WHO-Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis: www.who.int/europe/news/item/27-09-2024-global-leaders-set-first-targets-to-control-antimicrobial-resistance-crisis#:~:text=It%20is%20projected%20that%20AMR%20will%20cause%2039%20million%20deaths%20worldwide%20over%20the%20next%2025%20years%2C%20equivalent%20to%20over%203%20deaths%20every%20minute.

[5] WHO – Antimicrobial Resistance:www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance#:~:text=In%20addition%20to%20death%20and,year%20by%202030%20(2).

[6] Article - Burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region: www.amr-insights.eu/the-burden-of-bacterial-antimicrobial-resistance-in-the-who-eastern-mediterranean-region-1990-2021-a-cross-country-systematic-analysis-with-forecasts-to-2050/?utm_source=chatgpt.com